The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, 54 years old, stated that transgender athletes need to be respected and that the sport must follow the parameters established by science, despite the discussion around the topic.

In an interview with Power360 on Thursday (5.jan.2023), Moser stated that “there are parameters that are being evaluated and tested in practice“such as transition time and hormone level.

“we have to treat [pessoas transsexuais] with all due respect and conditions of inclusion. We have already advanced a lot in these parameters with some experiments, because some federations have more freedom in some parts of the world […]. We have to seek to provide a more civil and civilizing treatment“, said the minister.

Moser does not deny that there is an ideological and “much noise“ around the theme, but emphasizes that it is necessary to have “be careful” to respect the established rights and accompany the “advances” what science does around the theme.

The new minister, who took office with the challenge of taking sport to people as a form of education and inclusion, said that Brazilians are not used to practicing sports and that they only consume sports on television. She said that the mission given by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) is to transform sport into a mechanism that pays attention to those most in need.

“When we talk about sport, we have the vision of games broadcast on TV. This sport is important and strong, but it only reaches 4% of the population. The president [Lula] awakened to sport as a means of serving the most needy and offering quality public services to the population. That’s how the president invited me. So, I’m here because he wants to. If he hadn’t, it probably wouldn’t be me here [como ministra].”

The interview was recorded at the headquarters of the Ministry of Sports on Thursday (5.jan.2023). Watch the full (30min17s):

For the former athlete, assuming the position in a folder that is being rebuilt from a secretary to a ministry is a great challenge, especially in the face of a lean budget. “The relegation devalued the sport in the country. We lost the space to talk ‘equal to equal’. It had no budget, as it came from the parent ministry, that of Citizenship. As a result, many programs were dismantled”said.

The Ministry of Sport was demoted to a secretariat within the Ministry of Citizenship throughout the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). After a 4-year hiatus, it was recreated by the Lula government. As it did not have ministry status, the previous government’s proposal for the area was R$200 million. With the Budget arrangements made by Congress, the portfolio has R$ 2 billion to spend this year.

With the budget restriction, the minister wants to promote actions with other ministries, such as Education and Health, aiming to reach more people through sport.

“Sport helps the education service, it helps the Health service, it helps the social worker service. So, our proposal is to make a good arrangement in terms of national plans”highlights.

ATHLETE SCHOLARSHIP

One of Moser’s challenges will be to work on valuing the Bolsa Atleta, the ministry’s main program, to sponsor athletes with chances of winning medals. There has been no readjustment since 2015 in the program and the minister admits that there are no ongoing discussions for this to be proposed this year.

“We are still in a transition phase, therefore, no budget planning has been carried out so that we can make decisions regarding a readjustment in the values ​​offered”said the minister.

She claims that a new public notice for the program should come out by April and will meet all the demand for subscribers.

“We need a more in-depth diagnosis, but as far as we know, it meets 100% of the demand. Therefore, the policy as it is today is maintained. The application notice for this year’s scholarship will be held until April”he says.

WHO IS ANA MOSER?

Born in Blumenau (SC), Ana Beatriz Moser, 54, is an Olympic and world medalist. She played as a professional volleyball player for 15 years. As a pointer, she was part of the team that won the 1st Olympic medal in Brazilian women’s volleyball.

In 2001, he founded the Sports and Education Institute, of which he has been president for 20 years. According to the institute’s website, the objective of the initiative is “develop and disseminate the methodology of educational sport and expand and qualify the practice of physical education and sport throughout Brazil”.

“I want to form critical and participatory citizens. I always believed that the social dimension of sport went beyond the professional activity”, she says, according to the organization.