Remuneration will be R$ 1,320 from this Monday (May 1st); read how the benefit table looks like

The minimum wage will be R$ 1,320 as of this Monday (May 1, 2023). The amount is also the unemployment insurance floor for the year, that is, anyone who wants access to the benefit cannot receive less than that amount.

The insurance table looks like this:

Here are examples with salary range amounts:

up to BRL 1,968.36 if a person earns BRL 1,500, he will receive BRL 1,200 from insurance (80% of the average salary).

from BRL 1,968.36 to BRL 3,820.93 if you receive BRL 3,000, you must multiply BRL 1,031.63 (salary value minus BRL 1,968.36) by 0.5. Then, add with R$ 1,574.69. So the insurance is BRL 2,090.51 .

above BRL 3,820.93 there is no calculation. the v amount will always be BRL 2,230 .



Formal workers who were fired involuntarily (without just cause) are entitled to unemployment insurance. You must meet the 3 criteria below:

does not have enough income of his own to support himself and his family;

receive wages from a legal entity or an individual equivalent to it, relating to: at least 12 months in the last 18 months immediately preceding the dismissal date, when the 1st request was made; at least 9 months in the last 12 months immediately prior to the discharge date, when the 2nd request; each of the 6 months immediately prior to the date of dismissal, when making other requests;

not receive any social security benefit of continuous provision. Exceptions: accident allowance, supplementary allowance and permanence allowance.

The update of the salary ranges considers the index number of the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) of 2022, which stood at 5.93%. The index is calculated and published by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The law 7,998 of 1990 regulates the Unemployment Insurance Program. The amendments also consider the text of the 2022 resolution (957) of codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund).

NEW MINIMUM WAGE

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decided raise the minimum wage by R$18 starting this Labor Day holiday. The value went from R$ 1,302 to R$ 1,320. The additional increase will cost the government an additional R$4.8 billion.