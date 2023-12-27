From January 2024, the benefit for INSS retirees and pensioners, which is adjusted according to the INPC, will be at least R$1,412. Considering the sum of five salaries, the ceiling can reach R$7,060.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus

The benefit has a maximum payment of one minimum wage and is available to those who worked at least 30 days with a formal contract in 2022 (base year). Anyone entitled to the benefit also receives according to the new minimum wage of R$1,412, and the benefit can be consulted from February 5th. Payment starts on the 15th.

MEI

It is estimated that the monthly contribution of individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) will also have a new value in 2024, as it is based on the minimum wage. The payment corresponds to 5% of the minimum wage for the INSS and, therefore, can increase from the current R$66 to R$70.60. Other additions may be made depending on the type of activity carried out.

Unemployment insurance

Another benefit that also considers the minimum is unemployment insurance. From 2024 onwards, the lowest value of the right for those who are dismissed from employment without just cause will also be R$1,412.