Lenovo has expanded its mini-LED product range with the introduction of the new ThinkVision P27pz-30 and P32pz-30 monitors. Backlit by thousands of miniaturized LEDs, these monitors feature 1,152 dimming zones that minimize the halo effect that can appear around objects on the screen, and allow for more dramatic color contrast with deep blacks and brightly lit areas. Available in 27-inch and 31.5-inch screens, these ThinkVision Mini LED monitors support HDR10 and HLG formats and are DisplayHDR1000 certified to achieve a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Both monitors include DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB7 dual-color standards to accommodate graphics and video use, and feature built-in flicker-free technology to reduce eye strain. They also feature Lenovo ThinkColour software that enables easy color setup and management of display settings with a simple point-and-click interface. They also offer human-sensing and energy-saving light sensors that automatically dim the screen when the user walks away and can adjust the brightness of the screen based on the amount of ambient light it senses.

ThinkVision Mini LED monitors are OS independent and can connect to USB-C or Thunderbolt compatible laptops, smartphones and tablets, delivering up to 40Gbps video and data transfer through a single USB cable4 and can support up to two UHD monitors through a daisy chain. Capable of delivering up to 15W of power to smartphones and 140W to other devices, these monitors can now charge more powerful laptops. The ports are three Type-C, four Type-A and two HDMI 2.1, as well as Ethernet and DP ports. The eco-friendly design of ThinkVision Mini LED monitors uses post-consumer recycled materials, including 90% PCC aluminum for the stand, 95% PCC ABS for the back cover, and 85% ABS PCC for the frame and holder. They are also the first Lenovo monitors with plastic-free packaging. They will be presented at CES 2023, with prices to be defined.