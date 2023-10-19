The third generation of the largest model in the Mini family, the Countrymannow it is 100% electric. It is proposed with a electric motor from 204 HPand in the version IF ALL4 with two units reaching a total power of 312 HP and they offer the four-wheel drive. The maximum declared autonomy is 462 km. Initially, the Countryman in Italy is available with turbo petrol engines both front and all-wheel drive. Subsequently, a fully electric version will be introduced.

The new Mini Countryman, with dimensions of 4,433 mm in length, 1,843 mm in width And 1,656 mm in height, combines elegance and style. It offers versatility and spaciousness, with a wheelbase extended to 2,692 mm for greater comfort. Furthermore, the new Countryman has excellent aerodynamicswith a Cx value of 0.26 for the electric version compared to 0.31 of the previous model.

New Mini Countryman SE ALL4

The car is available in four different trim levels: Essential, Classic, Favorite and John Cooper Works (JCW), each with its own distinctive style. The modern design is supported by clean surfaces, a gently curved roof with a seamless transition to the newly designed C-pillar, which varies depending on the trim level chosen. The LED daytime running lights they offer unique light signatures and can be customized to create different light signatures. The clean design extends to the front headlights, which no longer feature chrome elements, and to the rear section with recessed rear lights.

Countryman SE ALL4 Countryman SE AAL4 side Countryman SE ALL4 rear 3/4 Countryman SE ALL4 front Countryman SE ALL4 rear Countryman SE ALL4 front bumper Rear hatch AC and DC charging compartment Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats Front passenger seats Rear passenger seats New Mini Countryman SE ALL4 100% electric

The back features a vertical optical group which frames the central part of the vehicle. The rear apron emphasizes solidity, while the generous surfaces in the upper area create a light appearance.

New Mini Countryman interior passenger compartment

The dashboard in the passenger compartment of the new Countryman is minimalist and without a display behind the steering wheel, thanks to the use of a head-up display optional which projects all the necessary information.

The interior of the new Countryman SE

The setups Classic, Favorite and JCW present a curved plank covered in fabric, creating a welcoming atmosphere with pleasant and sustainable materials. The interior is divided into two sections, with design elements arranged vertically in the upper section, underlining the character of the vehicle.

The interior offers greater comfort, with wider front seats, an optional panoramic roof that makes the interior bright and rear seats adjustable for length and inclination. The trunk is versatile, with the ability to increase passenger legroom or cargo volume.

The rear seat row

The new All-Electric Mini Countryman also offers floor storage for charging accessories, and there is a towbar option with capacities of up to 1,600 kg for greater convenience.

OLED infotainment display

The OLED display central is a key element in the passenger compartment of the new Mini Countryman, characterized by high resolution and an innovative round shape. This display, known as Mini Interaction Unitmanages all vehicle functions intuitively via touch or voice commands.

The graphic presentation is modern and focused on essential information such as speed and battery status, with the possibility of directly selecting the functions Navigation, Media, Telephone and Climate at the bottom of the display.

The minimalist dashboard with central OLED display

THE Mini Experience Modes they add a touch of customization to the experience, with light projections and colors that change depending on the mode chosen, also influencing the ambient lighting of the entire vehicle. Different modes like Go-Kart Mode And Vivid Modeinstead, allow users to customize the look and feel of the cabin based on their preferences, creating a unique and engaging driving experience.

Furthermore, the new Mini Countryman is equipped with an advanced voice assistant called Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Controls in the cockpit of the new Countryman

It can be activated by voice command “Hey Mini” or via a dedicated button on the steering wheel. This assistant is displayed on the round OLED display and can be represented as a stylized Mini or as a named virtual character “Spikes”.

Electric Mini Countryman, battery and autonomy

The new Mini Countryman offers a range of powertrains including fully electric versions and petrol engines. There Countryman E It is equipped with an electric motor 150 kW/204 hp it’s a 66.45 kWh batterywhich guarantees aautonomy of 462 km in the WLTP cycle. It offers interesting performance, accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 170 km/h.

There Mini Countryman SE ALL4however, is equipped with two electric motors with a combined power of 230 kW/313 hppowered by the same 66.45 kWh battery, which in this case guarantees 433 km of autonomy. This version has even more advanced performance, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. The battery can be charged with AC at 22 kW. Additionally, both all-electric models support the fast charging with direct current to 130 kW. This allows you to charge the battery from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes at a fast charging station.

AC and DC charging compartment

In addition, the new Countryman at a later date also offers petrol enginesincluding the version Countryman C with front-wheel drive, the Countryman S ALL4 all-wheel drive and the high-performance variant Countryman JCW ALL4.

Turbo petrol engines

Compared to what was expected, the first to arrive on the market for the new Mini Countryman are the engines petrol turbodiesel. The range of thermal variants debuts with the “C” versions. These include the 3-cylinder 1.5 Mild Hybrid turbo-petrol engine with 170 HP and 240 Nmand the JCW ALL4 with all-wheel drive, equipped with an engine 2.0 4-cylinder turbo petrol with 300 HP and 400 Nm.

The new Countryman debuts in Italy in the thermal petrol variants

The “C” version declares an average Wltp consumption of 6.1-6.9 l/100 km and CO2 emissions between 138 and 155 g/km. Its maximum speed is 212 km/hand can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. The version JCW ALL4 instead it reaches a maximum speed of 250 km/h and it can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 secondswith an average Wltp consumption of 7.8-8.3 l/100 km and CO2 emissions between 177 and 187 g/km.

Trim characteristics

The new Mini Countryman offers a range of options to also customize the chassis characteristics. Buyers can choose between a balanced and comfortable setup or a sportier configuration.

A system is available adaptive suspension with a 15mm lowering and a frequency-selective damping system to adapt to road conditions and improve control. Furthermore, there are 19 and 20 inch wheels which can be combined with sports tyres.

20″ alloy wheels

The 17-inch aerodynamic wheels contribute to autonomy of the electric version of the Mini Countryman. Increasing tire size, especially on 19- and 20-inch wheels, improves the driving dynamics, comfort and overall aesthetics of the vehicle.

The ADAS

The Mini Countryman is equipped with advanced ADAS systems driver assistance, includingSteering assistant and lane control, the Trailer Assistant for maneuvering with a trailer and advanced parking functions. The package Driving Assistant Professional offers a function to help the driver take the correct exit on the highway.

Grille and front camera for ADAS

All information and suggestions from the assistance systems are displayed in real time on the OLED display for greater ease of use. The car can also exit parking spaces independently restricted by function Remote Parking controllable via smartphone.

Mini Countryman price, how much it costs

Compared to what was expected, the new Countryman debuts in Italy in thermal variants with a price starting from 34,900 euros. The range includes versions Essential, Classic, Favorite And JCWwhile the JCW ALL4 it is available in a unique version. The price of the electric Countryman has not yet been communicated, but it is estimated that it could exceed 50,000 euros.

👉 Countryman C Essential: 34,900 euros

👉 Countryman C Classic: 37,000 euros

👉 Countryman C Favoured: 40,690 euros

👉 Countryman C JCW: 42,560 euros

👉 Countryman JCW ALL4: 51,000 euros

Photo new Mini Cooper SE

