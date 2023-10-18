The new Mini presents itself at the appointment with the Italian market. The Countryman and the electric Cooper are on sale, pre-orders have been opened. The price list Mini Countryman opens with the C version, a 170 HP petrol mild hybrid. Four trim levels: Essential at the turnkey price of 34,900 euros; Classic at 37,000 euros, Favored at 40,690 euros and Jcw at 42,560 euros. At the top of the range is the Countryman John Cooper Works All4 with 300 HP petrol engine and all-wheel drive. Unique setup, price of 51,000 euros. Electric will also arrive later.