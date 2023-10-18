The price lists have been released and pre-orders have been opened for the new series of the two important cars produced by the British premium brand of the BMW group. Initially on sale are the mild hybrid petrol version and the 300 HP John Cooper Works All4. Electric will arrive later. The battery-powered Mini Cooper has power outputs of 184 and 218 HP
The new Mini presents itself at the appointment with the Italian market. The Countryman and the electric Cooper are on sale, pre-orders have been opened. The price list Mini Countryman opens with the C version, a 170 HP petrol mild hybrid. Four trim levels: Essential at the turnkey price of 34,900 euros; Classic at 37,000 euros, Favored at 40,690 euros and Jcw at 42,560 euros. At the top of the range is the Countryman John Cooper Works All4 with 300 HP petrol engine and all-wheel drive. Unique setup, price of 51,000 euros. Electric will also arrive later.
mini cooper 2024, prices
—
There Electric Mini Cooper it has powers of 184 and 218 horsepower, while the batteries allow autonomy of 305 and 402 km respectively. The entry model is the Cooper E. It starts from 32,300 euros for the Essential trim, then 37,060 for the Classic, 39,540 euros for the Favored version and 40,470 for the Jcw. The Mini Cooper SE in Essential trim costs 36,300 euros, the Classic has a price of 42,510 euros, the Favored stands at 43,540 euros and the Jcw is sold for 44,470 euros.
#Mini #Countryman #electric #Mini #Cooper #prices