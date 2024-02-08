After so much electricity, a little petrol was needed. And so for lovers of engines that still make noise, here are the new Cooper C and Cooper S models coming out of the Mini cylinder, equipped with two efficient three- or four-cylinder endothermic engines. “At MINI, “Power of Choice” means that in addition to fully electric models we also offer models such as the new Cooper with a petrol engine,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the brand. “This car is ideal for anyone who wants to drive a classic Mini 3-door and appreciates the traditional performance and characteristic sound of a combustion engine,”

Power

With an output of 150 kW/204 hp, the Cooper S's four-cylinder engine is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds with a maximum torque of 300 Nm. The 115 three-cylinder engine kW/156 HP of the Cooper C instead delivers a torque of 230 Nm and achieves 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. Both cars are equipped with a suspension and damping system designed for agile handling, which corresponds precise steering combined with powerful brakes.

Inside

The minimalist interior design takes inspiration from the classic Mini. The new steering wheel, the round OLED display, the signature control bar and the two-tone fabric-covered dashboard create a sense of spaciousness, while the panoramic glass roof contributes to creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. By folding down the rear seat in a 60:40 ratio, the boot can be flexibly expanded from 210 liters up to a volume of 800 litres. The most important driving functions (parking brake, gear selector, start/stop button, driving mode selector, volume control) are directly accessible via the MINI toggle bar feature. The gear selector in the center console gives way to the new wireless charging system 2.0, where smartphones can be stored and charged wirelessly.

Functionality

The MINI Interaction Unit has been moved closer to the driver. The diameter of the slim, high-resolution OLED display with high-quality glass border is 240 mm, and its operating logic is similar to that of a smartphone. Information relevant to the vehicle, such as speed and fuel consumption, is displayed at the top of the screen. In the main menu, functions are arranged horizontally in the form of widgets and can be selected by swiping and tapping. In the lower area of ​​the OLED display, the menu items Navigation, Media, Telephone and Climate can be selected directly at any time.

Safety

Numerous driving assistance systems. As standard, the Safe Exit function monitors the area around the parked vehicle and warns approaching road users before the door is opened. The feature not only delays door unlocking, but also uses light signals outside the vehicle to warn of a possible collision. The MINI Navigation package offers optional support for 3D and Augmented View, displays the current traffic situation, provides information on parking options, including digital payment options, and much more. Camera- and radar-based assistance functions increase safety by supporting steering and lane keeping as part of the comprehensive Driving Assistant Plus package.

Four versions

The new Essential, Classic, Favored and JCW trim variants offer a wide range of personalization options. Depending on the version chosen, the new Cooper C and Cooper S are available with different body paintwork and interior trim. The colors can be combined with one of the four roof colors and create a variety of contrasts. Finally, as regards prices, the starting point is 28,900 euros.