Debut of the new electric Mini: the All-Electric Mini Cooper, the fifth generation of the classic 3-door model, maintains the iconic design and promises a fun urban driving experience. Also there Mini Countryman becomes electric, with the range completing in 2024 with the launch of the Mini Acemana premium crossover 100% electric.

New electric Mini Cooper

The fifth generation of the Mini Cooper 3-door is the heart of the brand and is now available as a fully electric vehicle in variants Cooper E And Cooper SEwith greater power and autonomy.

New Mini Cooper SE and electric Mini Countryman

The “Cooper” designation includes all 3- and 5-door models and the Mini Convertible, without any more specific reference to the engine. The design preserves the classics round headlights and the octagonal grille, maintaining the recognizable Mini style.

New Cooper SE Cooper SE front Cooper SE side Cooper SE rear 3/4 Cooper SE rear View from above Cooper SE interior Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats Front passenger seats OLED central display Cockpit dashboard controls

The distinctive bonnet and black sills add to the design appeal. The range offers four setups: Essential, Classic, Favorite and JCW.

New electric Mini passenger compartment and interior

The interior of the new electric Mini is a tribute to the original style from 1959 by Alec Issigonis, reinterpreted in a modern key. In fact, the dashboard is made up of a single central display OLED from 240 mm in diameter and a limited number of physical controls in the central console. The automatic transmission controls have also been moved to the console, freeing up space between seats for the cup holders and platform wireless charging. The fabric that covers the dashboard can be customized with light elements projected from the back of the central display.

The interior of the new Mini with OLED central display

The round display, known as Mini Interaction Unit, is managed by Mini Operating System 9that offers connection 5G and voice commands via the classic assistant or the virtual character Spyke. The climate control is always easily accessible in the side sections of the display, and various graphic themes linked to the driving modes are available.

Motor, battery, autonomy and performance

The Mini Cooper E has an electric motor 135 kW/184 hp which produces 290 Nm of torque and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, with 40.7 kWh battery and 305 km of autonomy in the WLTP test cycle. The Mini Cooper SE, with a power of 160 kW/218 hp and a maximum torque of 330 Nm, it reaches 100 km/h from standstill in 6.7 seconds, 54.2 kWh battery and 402 km of autonomy in the WLTP test cycle.

The new Mini is electric, with a 184 or 218 HP engine

The electric Mini recharges up to 11 kW in AC alternating current And 95 kW in continues DC (75 kW for the Cooper E), allowing you to go from 10% to 80% charge in about 30 minutes.

Mini Cooper electric price, how much it costs

The three-door electric Mini, with internal logo J01is available in versions Cooper E And Cooper SE at a price starting from 32,300 euros. The range is made up of different setups, including Essential, Classic, Favorite And JCW.

The version Essential includes LED light clusters, 16″ alloy wheelsblack external finishes, fabric interior, dual-zone automatic climate control, light and rain sensors, Parking Assistantbasic driver assistance package (Adas), platform wireless chargingConnectedDrive services, and wireless integration for Apple CarPlay And Android Auto. Color choices are limited to Melting Silver and Midnight Black.

The interior of the Mini Cooper SE

The version Classic it is available in six exterior colours, fabric and eco-leather interiors, sports steering wheel, Mini Experience Modes, mirror package, Comfort Access and head-up display. There Cooper SE It adds heated seats and a panoramic roof. The version Favorite includes eco-leather interiors with sports seats, heated steering wheel, anthracite roof and specific paintwork. The version JCW instead it has 18″ wheelsspecific eco-leather and fabric interior upholstery, an improved braking system and dedicated color combinations.

👉 Cooper E Essential: 32,300 euros

👉 Cooper E Classic: 37,060 euros

👉 Cooper E Favoured: 39,540 euros

👉 Cooper AND JCW: 40,470 euros

👉 Cooper SE Essential: 36,300 euros

👉 Cooper SE Classic: 42,510 euros

👉 Cooper SE Favorite: 43,540 euros

👉 Cooper SE JCW: 44,470 euros

Photo new Mini Cooper SE

