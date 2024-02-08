The new Three-door mini it is available in electric variants Cooper E And Cooper SEin addition to the thermal versions Cooper C And Cooper S. Its minimalist design blends the brand's traditional values ​​with impressive linearity. The interior follows the typical Mini design, with a minimalist touch and the use of new materials.

There Mini Cooper S It is equipped with a petrol engine 2.0 Turbo 4 cylinder from 150 kW/204 hpwhich accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds, with a maximum torque of 300 Nm.

The engine 1.5 Turbo 3 cylinders of the Mini Cooper C, from 115 kW/156 hpoffers a pair of 230 Nm and accelerates the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. Both models have combined fuel economy in the range 6.7-6.1 l/100 km And 6.5-5.9 l/100 km respectively, with combined CO2 emissions between 150-138 g/km And 146-133 g/km according to WLTP.

The traction of the new variants remains constantly entrusted to front wheels. The Mini's engines are associated with the tried and tested 7-speed dual clutch gearbox for the less powerful variant, while for the more powerful version there is the 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Mini Cooper is characterized by a system of suspension and damping designed to offer agile handling. The precise steering typical of Mini, together with powerful brakes, ensures a high level of driving pleasure, safety and comfort.

The Mini Cooper features a puristic design and a compact silhouette. The new minimalist design is reflected in the light surfaces of the bodywork, with short overhangs and a bonnet. In the front, the octagonal grid gives a distinctive face to the Mini Cooper, while the radar sensor smallest of the BMW Group is positioned on the horizontal pillar between the air intakes. The car is equipped with 12 ultrasonic sensors to support driver assistance systems and increase safety.

The daytime lights a LEDs horizontal are part of the standard equipment, with three luminous signatures selectable for MINI LED headlights and redesigned matrix rear lights. Each light signature includes awelcome animation or specially orchestrated farewell, contributing to the evocative appearance of the car.

The elegant and minimalist interior design of the new Mini Cooper is inspired by the Classic miniwith elements such as the new steering wheel, the round OLED display and the typical Mini control bar. The trunk can be flexibly expanded from 210 liters up to 800 litres folding down the rear seat in a 60:40 ratio.

The most important driving functions are easily accessible via the feature Mini toggle barswhile the new system of wireless charging 2.0 replaces the gear selector in the center console.

There Mini Interaction Unit has been moved closer to the driver, with a high-resolution OLED display 240 mm which has an intuitive smartphone-like interface. Information relevant to the vehicle is displayed in the top of the screen, while the main functions can be selected by swiping and touching.

The optionals Mini Experience Modes they include headlights that change the interior lighting and open up new customization possibilities. Each mode has its own dynamic background and can be selected based on the driver's preferences, with the ability to further customize via the Mini App.

The new Mini Cooper is equipped with a number of ADAS systems driver assistance to ensure a safe and comfortable experience. The function Safe Exitas standard, monitors the area around the parked car and warns approaching road users before opening the door, also using light signals to warn of a possible collision.

The package Mini Navigationavailable as an option, includes visualization support 3D and Augmented View, traffic and parking information, and more. The assistance functions based on cameras and radar increase safety with steering and lane keeping, while the automatic speed control and distance makes city driving more comfortable.

With the Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA)can be activated with “Hey Mini”, drivers can control various vehicle functions via voice commands. The innovative function Mini Digital Key Plus turns your smartphone into a digital keyallowing convenient and safe access to the car and sharing personal vehicle settings with other users.

Price and trim levels, how much does the Mini cost

The Mini Cooper C has a base price of 28,900 euroswhile the Cooper S version starts from 31,900 euros. The trim variants Essential, Classic, Favorite And JCW It features many customization options, including different body paints, interior trim and roof colors.

The package Favored Trim features the exclusive design Spray-Tech for the Multitone roof, while the aluminum rims 16 to 18 inches they are available with new aerodynamic designs.

→ Cooper C: 28,900 euros

→ Cooper C Essential: 28,900 euros

→ Cooper C Classic: 31,070 euros

→ Cooper C Favoured: 34,120 euros

→ Cooper C JCW: 36,980 euros

→ Cooper S: 31,900 euros

→ Cooper S Essential: 31,900 euros

→ Cooper S Classic: 34,070 euros

→ Cooper S Favorite: 37,120 euros

→ Cooper S JCW: 39,980 euros

