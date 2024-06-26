The new MINI Countryman has undergone a significant transformation, becoming taller and longer than its predecessor.

With a modern and minimalist design, the car features clean and defined surfaces, wider wheel arches and a unique charisma that significantly improve its presence on the road.

In particular, the interior of the MINI Countryman it has been redesigned to offer even more space, comfort and safety. Thanks to all-wheel drive and rugged construction, it’s perfect for off-road adventures. New MINI experience modes and driver assistance systems, such as the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, make every journey even more enjoyable and enjoyable. Furthermore, the fully electric drivetrain, available in two power levels, represents an important step towards sustainable mobility.

From a size perspective, the MINI Countryman now measures 4,433 mm in length, 1,843 mm in width and 1,656 mm in height. The wheelbase has been increased to 2,692 mm, further improving comfort. The new All-Electric MINI Countryman is available in the Countryman E and Countryman SE ALL4 versions, with power outputs of 150 kW/204 HP and 230 kW/313 HP respectively, and ranges of 462 km and 433 km.

The new generation of the MINI Countryman represents a significant evolution towards electric mobility without local emissions. Since its debut in 2010, this compact crossover has achieved great success, becoming a point of reference in its segment. Now, with production in Germany, the MINI Countryman also breaks new ground in terms of sustainability.

Design and Innovation

The new MINI design language, called “Charismatic Simplicity”, combines modernity, technology and respect for the environment. The new Countryman has a minimalist and imposing exterior design, characterized by an unmistakable silhouette and typical MINI proportions. The new improved aerodynamics have resulted in a drag coefficient (cd) of 0.26, compared to 0.31 for the previous model.

The slightly curved roof, The newly designed C-pillar and the characteristic Black Band that encircles the car contribute to the distinctive design of the new MINI Countryman. In addition, the LED headlights with light signature mode and the octagonal front grille give the car a modern, technical look.

Interior and Comfort

The interior of the new MINI Countryman they have been redesigned to offer a digital and engaging experience. The dashboard, without a display behind the steering wheel, has been replaced by an optional head-up display that projects all relevant information. The central OLED display, with a high-resolution round shape, becomes the heart of the cabin, improving interaction and comfort.

The cockpit is divided in an upper and a lower section, with warm and pleasant to the touch materials, such as the recycled polyester fabric used for the dashboard and door panels. Ambient lighting and MINI experience modes offer a personalized driving experience, with light projections that adapt to the driver’s mood.

Sustainability and Electric Mobility

The new MINI Countryman it was designed to be as sustainable as possible. The chrome elements have been eliminated and the light alloy wheels are made with up to 70% recycled aluminium. Furthermore, the use of green electricity in production has significantly reduced CO2 emissions.

The MINI Countryman battery it can be charged with alternating current with 22 kW and fast charging with direct current is possible with 130 kW. This allows the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes at a fast charging station.

The new MINI Countryman represents a significant step forward towards electric mobility and sustainability. With a modern, minimalist design, a spacious and technologically advanced interior, and an all-electric drivetrain, the MINI Countryman is ready to conquer new avenues and offer an unprecedented driving experience.