Faced with the new humiliation that they were subjected to by the military who were traveling on the roads of Michoacán by a motorized gang of criminals, President López Obrador said yesterday: “We take care of the elements of the Armed Forces, of the Defense, of the National Guard , but we also take care of the members of the gangs, they are human beings…”.

Beyond the fact that the president was not elected to care but only to abide by and enforce respect for the Constitution and laws, and that for this very reason his statement involves a stubborn lie, the assertion is highly worrying because he is the supreme commander of soldiers like the ones we saw fleeing from criminal persecutors, drug traffickers who despise programs like young people building the future and sowing life because, in exchange for much more money, they prefer to cultivate death and keep the population terrified in large regions of Mexico.

The “cause” of their actions is easy money and therefore no government, ever, ever, will be able to “attack the causes” of their actions.

Where are today the principles and values ​​in which the cadets of the Heroic Military College or the officers and commanders of the Defense College and the Higher War College, or those who are trained on the campuses of the Secretariat of Marine?

The graceful escape is endorsed and the passionate dedication disdained, concepts such as respect, justice, service, loyalty, commitment, responsibility, honesty, discipline, solidarity, courage and honor become verbiage and it is appropriate, as in the song, to ask: “And where is the pride, where is the courage…?”.

Around this time, in 2019, soldiers were subdued and disarmed by “residents” of Huacana, also in Michoacán, and the commander was forced to return the seized weapons (including a 50-caliber barrett).

Yesterday was not the first time that López Obrador slips and offends the Armed Forces that he commands.

For example, the abortive capture of Ovidio Guzmán happened in Culiacán, which he ordered to deactivate.

He then instructed the General Secretary of Defense to reveal the name of the special group that had more than 600 arrests of organized crime to its credit and whose existence, for explainable reasons, was kept secret for four six-year terms.

Worse: at the next presidential conference, he asked the head of Sedena to reveal the identity of the commander of that team, thereby not only putting the military chief and his family in danger of death, but also committing the worst of betrayals: betraying a subordinate.

The consideration that the criminals who dishonored the troops “are human beings” is as logical as that their rights should be respected, but the government does not have to “take care of them”, but persecute them so that they are instructed in their due process.

Otherwise, the subjects should be incorporated into the military curricula: submission, escape, evasion, hugs, and eliminate target practice so that there are no bullets.