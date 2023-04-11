BRASILIA (Reuters) -The announcement of the Provisional Measure that will restructure the rules for public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the country will be made after the presidential trip to China, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The disclosure was even included in the official agenda of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, scheduled to be presented at 2 pm this Monday, but was later cancelled.

Haddad leaves on Tuesday with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for an official trip to China. The return is scheduled for Sunday.

The new framework of PPPs aims to unlock infrastructure projects, in what would be a way to expand investments in the country amid budget limitations for spending on public works.

In an interview with Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, Haddad said that in addition to granting a guarantee from the National Treasury to provide security for projects in states and municipalities, the new rule will also allow companies that run these projects to issue incentivized debentures, making it easier to raise funds. tax-exempt resources.

This Monday, Haddad said that the new framework meets the request of states and municipalities for support from the Treasury to PPPs, especially in the area of ​​sanitation.

“We have until 2033 to universalize (health) care to the population, and we understand that, without the Treasury entering, this milestone will be very difficult to reach”, said Haddad to journalists at the entrance of the Ministry of Finance.

“I think that the Treasury’s endorsement of PPPs and state and municipal concessions could represent a very large increase and a reduction in costs”, he added. “We are universalizing, but with a commitment to keep water and sewage bills at a level that is possible for the entire population.”

Last week, the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, told Reuters that the government will raise from 25% to 100% the share of sanitation operations that can be conducted through PPPs and predicted the unlocking of investments of 120 billion real in the sector.

