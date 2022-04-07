Israeli businessman with Dutch roots Eytan Stibbe (64) is flying today as a tourist to the ISS space station. Stibbe bought the flight from Axiom Space, a company that sells space flights. The trip is a new step in space tourism.

Named Axiom Mission 1, the mission is the first private mission in history to bring astronauts to the ISS. The project is fully funded by private individuals. The businessman travels with three others to the space station in a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will take place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. In about ten days, the team will return to Earth.

The flight is arranged by the company Axiom Space. That wants to sell commercial trips to space, as do SpaceX (by Elon Musk), Blue Origin (by Jeff Bezos), and Virgin Galactic (by Richard Branson).



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also No survivors found in crashed passenger plane in China

Initially, American actor Tom Cruise would also be on board to shoot a film on the ISS. These plans have been postponed. Normally, the flight would have left on Wednesday, but those plans were also postponed. A spokesman for the space company said the extra days will be used to complete the launch work.

Commercial spaceflights

In about ten years, Axiom wants to have its own space station as a flying hotel. When the ISS “retires” in 2031, the smaller Axiom station could then be disconnected and continue on its own. Other competitors are also expected to place their own stations in orbit around the Earth.

In any case, the plans for space tourism are ambitious. For example, Elon Musk’s space company, SpaceX, is working on a large rocket that can send up to 100 people to space at once. In July last year, billionaire Richard Bransen wrote space travel history with Virgin Galactic. With a few employees he made a short trip to the edge of the atmosphere.

See also João Felix reigns in the midst of madness In 2031, NASA will take the ISS space station out of space. By then, there will be commercial space stations for tourists and astronauts alike. © REUTERS



Bransen also wants to send tourists to space, but had to deal with a setback last year. His commercial space travel was postponed to later this year. Virgin Galactic allows the general public to purchase tickets. Customers have to dig deep into their pockets: for one ticket you pay almost 400,000 euros.

Another competitor is Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin. He also flew with a test flight to space last year, for ten minutes. He did that together with three other tourists, including an 18-year-old Dutch student.

NASA would like to outsource missions in orbit to such companies so that the US government can focus on returning to the moon and eventually the first manned flights to Mars. But commercial companies have plans for that too. Japanese billionaire Yusaka Maezawa wants to go to the moon in 2023 with a rocket from SpaceX, along with eight people who can travel for free.

Who is Eytan Stibbe? Eytan Stibbe was born in 1958 in the Israeli city of Haifa. His father Hugo Stibbe was a prisoner of war in the Dutch East Indies for four years during the Second World War, his mother Elma Sara van Adelsberg survived the Holocaust in the Netherlands by going into hiding. In 1953 they married in Amsterdam and shortly after they emigrated to the newly independent Israel. See also 'The New York Times' expands its offer with the purchase of a sports outlet for 550 million dollars Stibbe became a pilot in the Israeli Air Force. He became a celebrity in Israel when he shot down three Syrian fighter jets and a helicopter in a single dogfight in 1982. In 1984 he left the Air Force and moved into the business world. There he made a fortune. The businessman becomes the second Israeli in space. His friend Ilan Ramon was the first in 2003. He then flew the space shuttle Columbia. It exploded on reentry, killing Ramon and the six other crew members.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: