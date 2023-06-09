Time is pressing, Milan is in a hurry and the new Rossoneri stadium is… moving again. If until a few months ago the area that most appealed to the Devil was La Maura, a stone’s throw from the San Siro, now in pole there is San Donato Milanese, the first belt southeast of the capital. It’s called the San Francesco area and it’s the one that, right now, the via Aldo Rossi club believes has the best functionality-time ratio.

Collocation

Yes, timing: this is the factor that has become the essential condition over the months. The rest comes later. Also because in logistical terms the area would be well served: the railway station is right in front of the land and the underground is about 1.5 km away. But the real strong point of this plant would be its location: between the beginning of the eastern ring road and the junction of the A1 motorway (ie the Milan-Naples) which leads to the city. In practice, the area is enclosed between two of Milan’s main thoroughfares and the stadium would be the first large structure that would appear in front of anyone arriving in Milan from the south. Even unnecessary reflections on the commercial value generated by these coordinates. Current situation? Milan has one in hand short list of three projects. Once the most welcome one has been identified, the bureaucratic process would start with the Municipality of San Donato, which would in any case be much more streamlined than in Milan. Work in progress then, Milan is trying to accelerate and we went to inspect the area: sulla Journal on newsstands tomorrow, Friday 9 June, the complete service.