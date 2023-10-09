Among the certainties of Milan’s ’23-24 edition, one is particularly incontrovertible: unlike the summer of 2022, the last transfer market produced what can be expected from the transfer market. A strengthening of the squad (as well as a necessary streamlining advocated by the coach). The rose is now less numerous but at the same time deeper. And the gap between first choices and alternatives has narrowed. So let’s see how the new arrivals are doing, analyzing their season (championship and Champions League) in order of role. We then start with Sportiello, who in just three appearances managed what could appear to be a miracle: not making Maignan regret. It’s hard to live with the French myth when you’re called into question. First point in favor: decisive save at the end of Milan-Newcastle. Then he stopped Verona and raised the drawbridge in Cagliari. It will be his turn again against Juve, but at this point the Rossoneri people are calm. Matches: 3. As a starter: 2. Minutes: 190. Goals conceded: 1. Average rating: 6.5.