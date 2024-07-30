An important new connection between Italy and China has been inaugurated with the direct flight from

Milan Malpensa to Chengdu Tianfu, the city’s modern airport operational since June

2021. The ceremony, held at Milan Malpensa airport, marked a milestone

significant for Air China’s collaboration with the Milan hub: this is the fourth flight

direct flight operated by Air China from the Lombard city to China and brings connections

weekly to Italy, including those from Rome Fiumicino, at 31 frequencies.

Italy is one of China’s main trading partners in the European Union, as well as being

one of the main tourist destinations for Chinese citizens in Europe. Milan, the capital

of Lombardy, is the most important commercial, industrial and financial centre in Italy,

as well as one of the most populous, economically advanced and culturally rich cities

of Europe. Chengdu, the main hub of southwest China, is known for its long history,

rich culture and breathtaking landscapes that attract visitors from all over the world. The opening

of the new Milan-Chengdu route will make trade between China and Italy even easier,

strongly promoting economic, cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The flight inauguration ceremony was jointly organized by Air China and the

SEA Group. The Consul General of China in Milan, Liu Kan, and the executives participated

of the SEA group represented by CEO Armando Brunini and the European general manager of Air

China, Ma Guodong, along with other notable guests.

The flight will be operated with the new Airbus A350/900 wide-body aircraft, which will offer

a luxurious and comfortable flight experience, equipped with modern entertainment facilities

and high quality catering services. With three direct flights per week, passengers will have

more travel options and even more convenient service.

