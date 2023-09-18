Genoa – New migrant center in Voltri, in the Ligurian capital. The area identified by the Prefecture to host new asylum seekers arriving in Genoa it is that of the Costaguta shipyards, an area now abandoned between the Voltri station, the beach and the entrance road to the port where tents have already been erected to house the migrants. The area is maritime state property.

“I do not know anything. Nobody warned us about this. I asked for information but still have not received any answers”, says Guido Barbazza, president of the Ponente Municipality. The first migrants are expected this evening.