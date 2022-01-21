Chiapas.- A new migrant caravan is made up of at least 500 people from different nationalities came out this thursday afternoon Tapachula, Chiapas heading to the United States, this after authorities from the National Institute of Migration did not give a quick response to process documentation.

This, which has become the first migrant caravan of 2022, is made up mainly of Central Americans, some of them from countries such as Venezuela, Colombia and Haiti. All of them with the intention of reaching the northern border with the U.S.

According to the news agency, EFE, the hundreds of migrants began their journey on the southern bypass of Tapachula, which leads to Mexico City.

Some migrants stated that they had requested refuge from the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar) to start their process, but they deserted, knowing that the process could take a few months.

During the beginning of their journey, the migrants asked for help from human rights organizations and migrants to provide them with support, since they walk unaccompanied and without food for the journey.

According to reports, during 2021 alone, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico, while Mexican authorities have intercepted more than 252,000 undocumented migrants from January to November of the same year.