Microsoft is testing a new Microsoft Store reservation system That will surely interest you if you are one of the people who has not been able to buy their Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X | S has been available for about half a year and they have sold quite well despite the shortage of consoles that affects the market . Although the Xbox Series X | S has been difficult to find since its launch, these consoles have become the object of desire for many.
Due to the semiconductor problem, these consoles are not yet easy to find for sale. And not all the problems are due to semiconductors, or Covid, but also a problem with resellers. However, this could change soon, with Microsoft’s new reservation system. The Xbox Insider program It will allow those who own an Xbox One to reserve their Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Unfortunately it will only be available for now in the US. However, we have a list where you can find it available.
New Microsoft Store reservation system
The official Xbox Insider Twitter account tweeted about this new Microsoft Store reservation system, calling it the console purchase pilot. This feature would allow US Xbox One owners who are part of the Xbox Insider program the ability to pre-order one of the two current generation systems. However, the Xbox Insider Twitter account notes that there is only a limited amount of space available to enter the opportunity.
Not all players who sign up will be selected to participate in the console purchase pilot. While it is still a test system, a good test result could mean that be extended to other countries where the brand is present green. Something that will be very well received by players, considering how easy to use this new Microsoft Store reservation system will be. All you need is an Xbox One, be on the insider program, and check out the Xbox Insider Hub.
Today we’re introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X | S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc
Leave a Reply