Michelin has decided to postpone the introduction of the new tyre for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship until 2026.

The current Pilot Sport tyres used by the Hypercar and LMDh prototypes will therefore continue to be supplied for the next season of both championships, following assessments made by the management of the French tyre manufacturer.

The new range was initially due to debut in 2025, with the final tests taking place last weekend at the Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, where the Lone Star Le Mans, the sixth round of the WEC season, will take place on 1 September.

Michelin have chosen not to race with the introduction of the new type of tyre, in order to carry out other tests calmly and also recover the time lost in some organised tests which saw the weather ruin the plans for the work with the slicks.

The agreement reached with the FIA, Automobile Club de l’Ouest and IMSA will see the new Michelin Pilot Sport tyre make its first official appearance in competition at the 2026 24 Hours of Daytona on prototypes entered in the GTP class of the American series.

“Michelin is currently developing its new range of Pilot Sport tyres for Endurance racing. The aim of this future range is to improve warm-up, particularly on the harder compounds, as well as consistency and durability,” explained manager Pierre Alves.

“The new tires will also contain more renewable and recycled materials. Initially planned for next season, the new range will hit the track in 2026. In agreement with all the collaborators and the sporting authorities, Michelin has decided to take more time, given that this year the testing opportunities have been fewer than expected.”

“The current Michelin Pilot Sport Endurance range is perfectly suited to the requirements of the FIA ​​WEC and IMSA SportsCar Championship grids and has already been integrated into the BoP process. We will therefore continue with it in 2025.”