The MG4 XPower is the most powerful version of the MG4 range (2023). It has an output of 435 hp (320 kW) from two engines. It is the cheapest electric car with more than 283 HP and also the cheapest above this power, regardless of the power source. The closest models with more than 400 HP are the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor (428 HP) and the smart #1 BRABUS (428 HP).

The impression we got from the very short test drive is that this MG4 XPower is a fast car, but with a setup that is anything but radical. The reactions of the MG4 XPower are progressive, at least on the sandy surface where we drove it. The suspension has undergone significant changes, which we outline below, but it is not too stiff or uncomfortable.

It seems clear that MG did not seek maximum effectiveness when cornering, as demonstrated by the choice of tyres, Bridgestone Turanza (235/45 R18), which according to MG “offer a good level of grip without sacrificing rolling resistance”.

The exterior and interior of the MG4 XPower are sober and therefore very different from the XPowers produced by MG in the past. This XPower looks like a normal car, without the unnecessary decorative elements that are so common in other vehicles today. In fact, it differs little from any other MG4, except for the seats. These are covered in a mix of synthetic leather and Alcantara. The padding MG uses for the interior is a relatively soft foam that doesn't support the body like some of the firmer, more contoured seats.

The MG4 This is a normal time compared to the two Volvo and Smart models mentioned above, while a Tesla Model 3 All-Wheel Drive Long Range is slower. The battery has a capacity of 64 kWh and can be recharged up to a maximum of 140 kW in direct current. The approved range is 385 km and consumption is 18.7 kWh/100 km. It is therefore the MG4 with the shortest range after the basic model, which has a 51 kWh battery.

Compared to the other MG4s, changes have been made to the suspension. The front wishbones are made of aluminium, there are “recalibrated” springs and shock absorbers and anti-roll bars that are more resistant to torsion. The brake discs are 345mm in diameter on all four wheels (ventilated, but not two-piece like those found on some sports cars) and the calipers are floating (although they may appear fixed at first glance). The steering has 2.5 turns from top to bottom.

The traction is all-wheel drive (all other MG4s are rear-wheel drive) and is controlled by a control unit that manages the distribution of power to the front and rear wheels. Furthermore, the differentials are equipped with an electronic lock that the brand calls XDS and which serves to transmit more torque to the outside wheels of the curve (and can also brake the inside ones) to improve cornering.

There is a Track driving mode intended for use on the track which limits the intervention of the electronic driving aids. Furthermore, a dedicated menu on the central display provides telemetry data such as lap time and G-forces. In Eco mode, the MG4 Xpower operates using only the rear motor, while in Normal mode it activates the front motor if necessary. In Sport and Snow mode, both motors always run.

The regenerative braking system is programmed differently, which, according to MG, allows you to do without the brake pedal in many driving conditions (one-pedal driving).

MG already used the Xpower name when it was part of the MG Rover Group, for example in the MG ZT XPower 385 and the MG XPower SV.