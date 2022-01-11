Just two years after the iconic British car brand’s relaunch in mainland Europe, MG enters a new phase with three new models. Two of them are on the way to the MG Store Europeans at the end of this month: the brand new MG Marvel R Electric and renewed MG ZS EV with increased autonomy and also offered with petrol engine 1.5 liters VTI-TECH or 1.0 3-cylinder turbo.

In 2022, however, the new one arrives MG5 Electric, the world’s first 100% electric station wagon scheduled for Q1 2022.

New MG ZS EV, features, what changes

The MG ZE EV economy SUV is renewed with a completely updated version of the first model launched by MG in Europe. The changes also concern the exterior design, with thinner LED headlights and a new design of the front and rear bumpers.

New MG ZS EV, low-cost electric SUV

Front is characterized by a newly developed front without the classic grille. The new “Silverstone” headlights provide 21 LED units. In the rear, the lights a “Phantom” LED they have also been redesigned. A new design for the charging socket, to facilitate access with a spring lid which opens laterally for a better seal.

New MG EV ZS cockpit, how is it inside?

Inside, the new MG EV ZS is characterized by a renewed and modernized style. The dashboard now features a new finish in carbon fiber and a touchscreen for controlling the connectivity system MG iSMART.

The instrumentation also provides a fully digital futuristic look, with 7-inch display which displays a variety of information. Among the novelties there are also the wireless charger for the phone, the center armrest for the rear passenger, i tinted windows and climate control which includes the rear vents and the PM2.5 filter.

Instrument panel of the renewed cockpit of the new ZS EV

The easily accessible rear trunk has a cargo volume of 448 liters, which can reach 1,166 liters by lowering the foldable rear seats in the 40:60 configuration.

New MG ZS EV, battery, range and engine

The MG ZS EV electric SUV is equipped with a choice of two variants of battery. The version Long Range from 70 kWh is available since its launch on the market and boasts an autonomy of 440 km (WLTP) compared to the 263 km of the current ZS EV with a 44.5 kWh. At a later stage, the ZS EV will also be available in Standard Range version with a 50.3 kWh battery and 320 km (WLTP) autonomy.

The front wheels of the Long Range version are driven by a electric motor which produces 115 kW (156 hp). In the Standard Range version, the electron unit is slightly more powerful with a maximum power of 130 kW (177 PS). In both versions, the maximum torque reaches i 280 Nm.

MG ZS EV can count on a range of up to 440 km (WLTP)

In front of the gear selector in the center console are there three buttons to select your preferred driving mode – Eco, Normal or Sport – allowing the car to adapt perfectly to the driver’s needs.

New MG ZS EV, refill

The version Long Range of the electric SUV MG ZS EV is equipped with an on-board battery charger as standard three-phase from 11 kW, which reduces charging times at one point of public charging (CA). The new version Standard Range, like the old model, it is equipped with a 6.6 kW on-board charger.

MG ZS EV in charging

All versions of the new ZS EV are suitable for the fast charging (CC) with a capacity of up to 92 kW. In this case, it just takes 40 minutes to charge the battery 5% to 80%.

New MG ZS EV bidirectional charging V2L

The new MG ZS EV is also equipped as standard with a very comfortable V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) system. This allows the battery to provide energy to an external electrical system. The V2L system includes a charging cable with one type plug 2 on one side that plugs into the car’s charging socket, and a power strip with household sockets on the other side.

The V2L system has a maximum load capacity of up to 2,500 W, and is especially useful in situations where an electrical outlet is not available.

MG ZS EV also supports V2L bidirectional charging

By simply connecting the plug, the battery of the MG ZS EV it can power any electrical device, such as an air pump, a kettle, an e-bike, a computer, an electric scooter and so on. You can also charge another electric car, for example to help a driver who risks being stranded with a flat battery.

ADAS and safety on MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV got the 5 stars Euro NCAP reaching a high score in the different tests thanks to the eleven ADAS systems Driver Assistance Assistance (ADAS).

Profile view of the new MG ZS EV on the road

All series ADAS are grouped under the name MG Pilot, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assistance and Traffic Jam Assistance.

MG ZS EV infotainment

In addition, each ZS EV is equipped with the new connectivity system MG iSMART with a 10.1 “touchscreen, navigator, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connection, five USB and DAB + ports. MG iSMART also offers a connection via a smartphone app, with which various functions can be controlled remotely.

The MG iSMART connectivity system presents additional functions such as real-time traffic information with distance prediction, travel and agenda synchronization, voice control, weather forecast, streaming music Amazon Prime and firmware update over-the-air.

Apple CarPlay infotainment new MG ZS EV

The latter are not available in the less extended version of the iSMART system present on the bodywork Comfort.

MG ZS petrol

MG ZS is not only electric but is also offered with a naturally aspirated or turbocharged petrol engine. The first (VTI-TECH) it’s a 4 cylinders 1.5 liters from 106 hp at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, associated only with a camble 5-speed manual and front-wheel drive.

The second engine is the 1.0 TGDI, that is a 1 liter 3-cylinder turbo from 111 hp at 5,200 rpm and 160 Nm of torque between 1,800 and 4,700 rpm. The turbo unit is offered with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

MG ZS EV prices, how much is the cheap electric SUV

The new MG ZS EV arrived in the store MG from all over Italy with a starting price of 33,490 euros, relative to the version with the battery Standard Range. The ZS EV with battery Long Range it costs instead 37,990 euros. The prices of the ZS economy SUV with engine gas instead start from 15,990 euros.

The electric SUV features are two: Comfort And Luxury. The latter combines all the features of the Comfort version with additional equipment including the electrically adjustable driver’s seat, panoramic roof, 360-degree parking camera, eco-leather upholstery, six audio speakers with 3D sound effect and wireless charging for the phone. In terms of safety, the Luxury version adds to the extensive list of ADAS: Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Traffic Alert.

MZ ZS petrol 1.0 T-GDI it is offered only in the most equipped version Luxury.

New MG ZS EV with low cost prices

Thanks to the partnership with Santander MG has also developed a loan dedicated to the new ZS EV. The first is the FLEX a 3-year loan with the choice of whether to redeem the car at the end of this period or rather refinance it for a further four years.

The GO allows you to choose later 36 months whether to redeem, return or exchange the car; EASY instead it is designed for those who subscribe to a long-term loan. Finally, the guarantee is 7 years / 150,000 km.

MG ZS EV Comfort Standard Range: 33,490 euros

MG ZS EV Luxury Standard Range: 33,490 euros

MG ZS EV Comfort Long Range: € 37,990

MG ZS EV Luxury Long Range: 39,490 euros

MG ZS 1.5 VTI-TECH Comfort: 15,990 euros

MG ZS 1.5 VTI-TECH Luxury: € 17,990

MG ZS 1.0 T-GDI Luxury manual gearbox: 19,990 euros

MG ZS 1.0 T-GDI Luxury automatic transmission: 20,990 euros

New MG ZS EV photo

