The new one is coming MG HSrenewed in style and available with an engine 1.5 petrol 169 HP or a powertrain plug-in hybrid from 352 HP. The new MG HS will also be available in a variant full hybrid.

New MG HS, dimensions, how it is

The new MG HS is completely different from the previous generation and stands out with significant changes in its exterior and dimensions. It is now 4.66 metres long (+4.5 cm), 1.89 metres wide (+1.4 cm), and 3 cm lower for a sleeker roofline. The wheelbase has also increased by 4.5 cm, reaching 2.77 metres to offer more interior space.

New MG HS

The design features a front with a bumper with massive lines, thin and sharp light clustersit’s a large single grille with satin grey inserts and fog lights at the corners. The rear adopts sharper and more slender shapes, almost like coupewith a unique optical group full LED and a sporty lower extractor.

Cockpit, the interior of the MG HS

The interior of the new MG HS is completely redesigned, with a dashboard that houses a 12.3″ dual high-definition displaysupported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree cameras and wireless charging for the standard smartphone.

New MG HS New HS front New HS side New HS rear New HS front 3/4 New MG HS New MG HS

The seats, also available in skin depending on the trim, they are completely new and combined with high-quality door panel coverings. The trunk has been increased by 44 liters compared to the previous model, reaching a total capacity of 507 liters.

Petrol and hybrid engines

At launch, the MG HS is available with a choice of two engines: a 1.5 turbo petrol 169 HP and 275 Nm of torque, with the option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

New MG HS side

Model plug-in includes a 1.5 turbo petrol with 142 HP combined with a 154 kW (209 hp) electric motortotaling 352 HP of power. The HS Phev accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds, with a 24.7 kWh battery gross capacity (21 kWh net) and a declared electric range of 120 km.

ADAS MG on HS

The ADAS MG Pilot on the HS they provide for maintaining the trajectory, automatic emergency braking (even in reverse), blind spot monitoring and driver attention, and door opening alarm. In models with automatic transmission, the Adaptive cruise control for Level 2 assisted driving.

Prices, how much does the MG HS cost

Prices for the MG HS start at around 30,000 euroswith the arrival in Italy expected in 2025 and in the set-ups SELF And TrophyThe first of the series includes the full LED lights and rear, rear sensors and camera, electrically adjustable front seats and mirrors, automatic climate control, keyless entry, light and rain sensors, electric parking brake and connected navigation. The five colours available at launch are White Pearl, Black Pearl, Sterling Silver Metallic, Hampstead Grey Metallic and Dynamic Red triple-coat.

New MG HS rear

The top of the range trim Trophy comprehends 19″ alloy wheelsLED fog lights, heated and foldable mirrors with memory, leather-trimmed seats, electric tailgate, 360° cameraeight-speaker audio system, wireless charging for compatible smartphones and features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) standard for the plug-in version.

Read also:

→ All the news about the MG brand

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!

The article New MG HS, features, interiors, engines and price comes from newsauto.it.

#features #interiors #engines #price