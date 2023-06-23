Encouraged by the positive first five months of 2023, with 10,855 units sold and a market share of two percentage points in May, the MG C-Suv, i.e. the HS and the EHS, faces the summer with a renewed both inside and out. Object of the restyling are above all the front, now equipped with a satin grille with a new motif, and the LED light clusters with Saic Light technology, standard on all trim levels. The direction indicators are also LED with a vertical design and support the facelift, as does the underbody protection which completes the sporty tone typical of the brand.

Design

A new luminous signature also appears on the rear, which recalls some elements of the “Union Jack”. On the new MG HS and EHS Plug-in hybrid in Luxury trim, 18″ five-spoke wheels with new look and 235/50 R18 97W tires are now available. The “Iron Oxide Grey” is the new metallic paint that completes the color palette for the bodywork. With the restyling of the model, Brighton Blue becomes the standard color also on EHS (it was already so on HS) and also new for the interiors, where the infotainment is equipped with updated hardware with a more prompt and functional response and renewed graphic elements.

Engines

Engine equipment unchanged. The MG HS is available with a 162 HP/119 kW 1.5 Turbo GDI 4-cylinder in-line petrol unit with a 6-speed manual gearbox or, alternatively, a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

MG EHS, on the other hand, offers the advantages of plug-in hybrid technology, capable of a range of up to 52 km with zero emissions. It combines the performance of the 1.5 Turbo GDI with a 90 kW electric motor powered by a 16.6 kWh battery which brings the total system power to 258 HP, with emissions of 43 g CO 2 /km. Also available is a 10-speed intelligent gearbox.

The Plug-in hybrid engine falls within the parameters for access to the Ecobonus (DPCM 6 April 2022) which provides for 4,000 euros in the event of scrapping (cars up to Euro4) or 2,000 euros without scrapping.

Safety

Safety is a key point for MG. In fact, both versions offer the Pilot console which contains a wide range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and a 360 degrees.

Equipment and prices

Luxury and Comfort are the trim levels available. Even in the standard version, the equipment includes heated front seats with electrically adjustable position and electrically folding mirrors. The on-board technology supports and facilitates the driver also thanks to the front and rear parking sensors, the navigation system and the connectivity that includes Android auto & Apple carplay. Prices start at 25,490 for the entry-level 1.5T version and reach a maximum of 39,390 for the Plug-in Hybrid with Luxury trim.