Firefighters in New Mexico failed on Friday to control the largest wildfire in the United States that is raging dangerously close to a string of mountain villages.

Scientists say the fire is the most destructive of the dozens in the southwestern United States.

Thousands of people in Mora Valley, about 64 km northeast of Santa Fe, prepared to evacuate.

Winds are expected from the south on Saturday, fire officials said, pushing fires into villages such as Mora as well as Las Vegas, which has a population of 14,000.

Fire expert Stuart Turner said a severe 20-year drought had turned forested mountains and valleys into a powder box.