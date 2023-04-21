Alec Baldwin produces and stars in the western ‘Rust’, which has resumed filming 18 months after the tragedy. – (AFP)

Legal victory for Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe Prosecutor’s Office (New Mexico) has withdrawn this Thursday the two charges against the 65-year-old actor, whose career has been marked by the Rust tragedy. Filming on the western he produces and stars in recently resumed, 18 months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in October 2021 from a bullet fired from a revolver in the actor’s hands. The interpreter faced an accusation of accidental homicide, but his defense had carried out an aggressive strategy against the prosecutors who had presented the charges.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin, and we invite a fair investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s defense attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro told the NBC network. The legal team had already scored some victories against the Santa Fe district attorney’s office. They got the actor’s charge of aggravated possession of a weapon dropped, reducing the chance Baldwin would set foot in prison if found. guilty in the process that was to begin in two weeks.

A judge was to decide in May whether to uphold the accidental manslaughter charge against Baldwin and gun shop manager Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who also faces charges. The actor pleaded not guilty in his first remote appearance, in late February. The armory manager did the same. Baldwin maintained from his first interview after the tragedy that he never pulled the trigger and that he just pulled the hammer on the Colt .45. An FBI investigation, however, confirmed otherwise and determined that the revolver was indeed fired, causing the detonation.

A source in the case has informed Los Angeles Times that it is not ruled out that new, less serious charges may be filed against Baldwin. The newspaper affirms that the trigger of the revolver used by the actor was modified before he arrived at the filming set. This could have caused the gun to fire accidentally.

Perhaps the most resounding victory for the law firm defending Baldwin has been the downfall of the prosecutors in the case. Andrea Reeb, a former prosecutor who was also a Republican congresswoman in the New Mexico House, had been appointed by the District Attorney’s Office in January to prosecute. Her career was problematic for Baldwin’s lawyers, who argued that a member of the local Legislature could not also be part of the Judiciary. In mid-March, Reeb submitted her resignation, diluting the high profile that the prosecution sought for a case that has aroused international interest.

In late January, Reeb and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the charges Baldwin was facing. Both claimed that the actor did not follow basic security measures during filming. They highlighted the “reckless” and “dangerous” use that some members of the production gave to the revolver that killed Hutchins and that Baldwin held while he rehearsed how to draw it on camera. The projectile, which was real and not a salvo, hit the photographer in the chest and wounded the director of the independent film, Joel Souza, who was taken to hospital.

“On the day of the incident alone, the evidence shows that at least a dozen acts, omissions, or oversights occurred in the short period between lunch and the time of the shooting. And this does not include Baldwin’s reckless use of the weapon,” prosecutors said at a news conference. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gun shop manager, also faced charges of accidental manslaughter for the appearance of at least five live bullets in the production’s props.

Reeb’s downfall was followed by that of prosecutor Carmack-Altwies, who had been one of the public faces of the prosecution. In late March, the Santa Fe district commissioner also dropped the case, leaving it in the hands of two local attorneys, Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis. “My responsibility to the people of the First Judicial District is greater than any specific case,” Carmack-Altwies said in a statement when she made the news public.

A new ending for ‘Rust’

The film’s producers intend to take away Rust’s macabre fame in Hollywood. The production has announced that it will resume filming of the independent film at the Yellowstone ranch, in the State of Montana. Melina Spadone, a lawyer for the production company, assured the Associated Press agency that filming would begin this Thursday, at the same time that it was announced that Baldwin will not face criminal charges. The company had to pay a $100,000 fine for serious violations of safety measures in the workplace.

The actor and lead will continue to be involved in the film. Halyna Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, has been attached to the film’s executive producers and will pocket the proceeds the film will earn once it is released. The modification was proposed so that Mr. Hutchins would withdraw a lawsuit that he had filed against those responsible for the death of his wife due to failures in security protocols.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe