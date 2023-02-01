A single state of USA produces more Petroleum that what all of Mexico produces between Pemex and their partners.

According to the United States Energy Information Administration (ÉI) in November, New Mexico registered a oil production crude oil of one million 723 thousand barrels per day.

In Mexico, Pemex alone produced one million 503 thousand barrels of Petroleum.

If you count the production of its partnerstogether they produced one million 607 thousand barrels per day, according to the oil company statistics

That is New Mexico produces 14.6 percent more than Pemex and 7.2 percent more than the state oil company together with their partners.

The production goal for 2024, imposed by the current Administration, is 2 million barrels per day, although at the beginning of the six-year term it estimated 2.6 million barrels per day.

Arturo Carranza, an expert on energy issues, explained that this comparison shows what Mexico has stopped doing so that his oil production recover and return to see production levels like those of 2004 with more than three million barrels per day.

He recalled that from 2004 to date there has been a drop in the production of Petroleum.

“Today is a company whose greatest achievement is to have stabilized the production at a level of 1.6 million barrels per day, but which has not had the capacity to raise the production according to their own estimates,” he said.

“New Mexico is an environment of private businesses where investments and the use of new technologies are favored, which is very important to increase production, and here in Mexico there is an environment where competition and the use of new technologies are not favored,” said Carranza.

He added that the energy policy of the current Administration, in which competition is not favored and uncertainty is, is the reason why the Country cannot increase the barrels it produces per day and get closer to its goal for 2024.