It is a game developed by Cardboard Sword with a 16-bit style that will come to PC in 2023.

The metroidvania genre has always been one of the most beloved by players, but in recent years it has regained some popularity with different games that have made the most of the proposal. Today we bring you a new one: The Siege and the Sandfox, which has been announced with the trailer you have on these lines.

It has stealth mechanics and platformsWe are talking about a project that comes from the hand of Koch Media and Cardboard Sword and offers us a 2D metroidvania with stealth, platforms and a lot of parkour. The most striking thing about its presentation is the 16-bit pixel art aesthetic that it has, with a mix of hand-drawn animations and backgrounds aided by Unreal Engine 4.

Those responsible tell us that we must explore a majestic palace and ancient prisons of a kingdom under siege as we discover the true threat of the ruins. It will offer expansive non-linear exploration in a continuous world, stealth abilities, a cast of characters, and a dynamic music system.

The Siege and the Sandfox will be available on PC sometime in 2023, with no word on a specific release date or comment on a possible arrival on more platforms. For now, the confirmed ones are Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Humble, although you can keep track of the game in its official Web.

More about: The Siege and the Sandfox, Metroidvania, Pixel Art, Cardboard Sword and Koch Media.