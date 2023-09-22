Currently, frauds perpetrated through popular applications such as Facebook and WhatsApp They continue to be a serious problem, forcing us to be increasingly cautious when using our devices. It is crucial to immediately spread new forms of scam to prevent possible victims, that is why today we want to warn about a recent harassment method to force users who request a loan with high interest rates to pay and that uses malware known as SpyLoan .

SpyLoan It is presented as a loan application, but in reality it is a Malware, once the client applies for a loan, they access their personal data illegally. This Malware uses their access to contacts and photos on the device to coerce the user into collecting the debt, including exorbitant interest. In some cases, it even blocks the user’s access to their own phone.

According to information from Kaspersky, Mexico It is the country most affected by this form of scam and harassment. Unfortunately, the access that the user grants to the application is consensual, since the app requests permissions once installed and most people do not read or pay enough attention to these details.

So far four applications that use this method have been identified: PayJoy, I give a loan, ReadyCash and Easycash.

To avoid falling into this trap, Salvador Guerrero Chiprés, president of the Citizen Council, recommends requesting the legal constitution of the company, collaborating with the authorities in the case and making the collection mechanisms public. Likewise, it is essential to avoid the misuse of personal data, implement complaint boxes and maintain constant communication with the council.

It is essential to be alert and share this information to protect ourselves against these fraudulent practices that prey on mobile device users.

Via: Xataka

Editor’s note: Be very careful, do not believe things that sound too good to be true, and warn your elderly relatives and acquaintances.