The Intelligence Artificial It is a great tool that promises to facilitate various tasks and revolutionize the world. Its scope is already being demonstrated in areas such as medicine and education. However, the cybercriminals They are also taking advantage of it to carry out scams and one of its targets are the families of the immigrants in the United States.

The experts in Informatic security have always warned that you cannot believe everything on the internet, since there is a lot of misinformation and risks to fall into some threat. But with the Artificial intelligence It is becoming increasingly difficult to recognize when one is faced with real or created evidence, and as an example the scam that uses voice and video to make the families of the immigrants that your loved one is in danger.

Beware of this video scam targeting immigrants

According to what was reported in a video released in Telemundo, usually deceived people receive an image in which one of their relatives is seen on their knees, being threatened with a knife and holding a sign asking for help. The images are accompanied by a very aggressive message in which a person states that he is going to kill and torture the prisoner and demand a ransom.

Obviously the person receiving the photograph panics and does not realize that it is just a montage. This scam has been detected by the Capellanes humanitarian group who, they affirm, in the last month alone, have received nine reports of extortion on the border of Arizona.

In an interview, Oscar Andrade, director of the humanitarian group Capellanes Desierto, explained that the family, in order to save the person who appears in the image, is capable of paying the amount that is necessary. He added that although it is not a scam new, currently it is much more difficult to identify because thanks to the applications of Artificial intelligence It seems much more realistic.

According to the group, the criminals are focusing their strategies on families of migrants that disappeared in the desert, so the criminals They take advantage of the uncertainty “people fall out of fear,” Andrade said.

The reason why they are able to detect the families that will be easiest to deceive is because the “coyotes” usually ask for personal information from the migrants who will cross illegally, such as name, nationality and contacts.

The media shared the case of Yozabeth Alameda who handed over US$4,000 after her brother disappeared at the border and received false photographs in which her family member was seen being threatened. The woman explained that she began to receive calls stating that they had her brother and that if they did not hand over money they were going to kill him. She now sadly points out that she is not interested in finding culprits, only in knowing where her brother is.

Given the situation, the recommendation is to remain calm and carefully analyze the content that is sent, in addition to contacting the authorities.