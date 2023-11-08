arXiv: Gravitational lenses suit interstellar energy transfer

Astrophysicist Vyacheslav Turyshev from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena has shown that interstellar civilizations can use gravitational lenses as a new way to transfer energy from star to star. Preprint of the article published on arXiv and is being considered for publication in the journal Physical Review D.

Gravitational lensing is a phenomenon where a massive object acts like a lens, distorting the paths of light rays from more distant objects with its gravity. In his previous paper, Turyshev looked at how a spacecraft positioned at the focal region of a Solar Gravity Lens (SGL) could conduct advanced astronomical observations. SGL amplifies light from distant objects (such as exoplanets) to such an extent that the resolution is comparable to observations from high orbit above that planet.

In a new paper, the astrophysicist showed that the focal point is suitable for focusing energy and transmitting it to other star systems. Turyshev first used analytical tools from earlier work to figure out how light is amplified in multilens systems. Three scenarios for laser energy transfer in space were then considered, including lensing with one or two lenses. In all cases, the transmitter with a point source of laser light was located in the focal region of the lens, which amplified the power received by the receiver. The results show that energy transfer follows the same principles as light amplification.

Thus, if there are several gravitational lenses that are located at a sufficient distance from each other and do not interact with each other, then it is possible to gain energy transfer by amplifying the light at both ends of the entire configuration and significantly increase the signal-to-noise ratio of the transmitted signal.

The work demonstrates how the collection of solar energy by satellites in low Earth orbit and its transmission to Earth using microwave lasers can be expanded. In this case, the spacecraft, which is located at the focal point of the gravitational lens, is able to collect light from another star system, which facilitates interstellar exploration and the construction of interstellar settlements.