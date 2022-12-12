A solution developed by Embrapa Florestas (PR), in partnership with Apre (Associação Paranaense de Empresas de Base Florestal), enables access, organization and processing of various databases on the forestry sector.

The procedure created allows answering questions such as: how many ports does Brazil export? What are the main eucalyptus wood producing municipalities in Minas Gerais? Does the municipality of Eunápolis produce logs for other purposes? What are the main countries to which Brazil exports rosin and turpentine? For this, the methodology helps to access 6 different secondary data repositories of the sector.

“The methodology will allow for a better diagnosis of the sector, aiming at forest planning on a regional and national scale, including municipal detailing depending on the availability of information”said José Mauro Paz Moreira, a researcher at Embrapa and one of the creators of the work.

The “Methodology for accessing and analyzing data from the Brazilian productive chain of planted forests” uses a set of computerized procedures based on routines developed in R, a statistical and graphical programming language with open and free access.

According to the researcher, the idea of ​​the methodology is to look for this dispersed data in several databases and treat them so that they are accessible to forestry associations, government agencies, forestry companies, sector consultants and universities.

The main motivator for this project, according to Moreira, was the difficulty in accessing the sector’s raw secondary databases, a factor aggravated by the diversity of information sources, which are often not connected.

“For this reason, we seek to streamline access to information by facilitating the treatment and analysis of secondary data through free software (@R) to expand access and spread knowledge about forest databases”said.

The solution was designed so that a user with medium training in data analysis and programming can access the content of each database. “The solution makes it possible to generate information according to specific interests, and can be used to add value to the activity, be it business, government or the elaboration of public policies and sectoral development”said the scientist.

“This methodology meets a constant demand from associations and entities that represent the forest sector, as it allows presenting the participation of forest production in the development of a given region. The choice of the best indicators, resulting from the information and data available, as well as their collection, treatment and analysis, are fundamental steps for this work”said Ailson Loper, executive director of Apre.

Databases

Six main databases were selected to serve as a source for this work: FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), which maintains data on forest production and planted area of ​​forests in all countries; PEV (Vegetable Extraction and Silviculture Production), from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), which provides information on timber and non-timber products and the planted area; Gross Domestic Product of Municipalities, also from IBGE; Rais (Annual List of Social Information), from the MTP (Ministry of Labor and Social Security), repository of information on employment and companies; Comex Stat (Foreign Trade Statistics); the Yearbooks of Ibá (Brazilian Tree Industry) and the Gross Value of Agricultural Production, of Deral (Department of Rural Economy), of Seab (Secretary of Agriculture and Supply of Paraná).

Along with the routines, which are available for download on the Embrapa Florestas website, the user has access to a manual detailing the methodology used, with information on where and how to access the data, the organization of the structure of directories and subdirectories, which routines (scripts) must be performed at each stage, as well as the availability of the computerized procedure for application in other periods or units of the Federation.

The structure of directories and subdirectories containing the scripts can be obtained from folder zipped on the Embrapa Florestas software site.

“The idea was not to create an application, but to facilitate access to this raw data, download it and, based on it, enable users to create their own scripts based on the presented strategy. With this, they can define and establish ways to add value to their business from the organized data”, said Moreira.

open innovation

To develop the methodology, the researchers worked with the concept of open innovation and data sharing, which enables the transfer of technological knowledge between different companies and institutions.

The research was conceived based on a demand from Apre, and recognized as a need for the entire productive sector and some governmental institutions in the GT (Working Group) of forest information of the Sectorial Chamber of Planted Forests of Mapa (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply).

The project lasted 9 months, 6 of which were for the organization of the strategy, preparation, testing and validation of the scriptsand 3 months to organize guidelines for accessing databases and using scripts🇧🇷 The Apre team identified the products and activities that make up the forestry sector, and the Embrapa Florestas team was in charge of technical coordination for the development of scriptsincluding the entire process of project management, ideation, validation and testing.

Forest sector data

The methodology allows you to answer questions like these and even generate tables and graphs:

How much does Brazil export from ports? In 2021, Brazil exported more than 182 thousand tons of doors, worth US$ 439 million, with increases of 8.1% and 39.3% compared to 2020 values, respectively.

What are the main eucalyptus wood producing municipalities in Mato Grosso? What about Minas Gerais? In 2021, in MT, Santo Antônio de Leverger produced 570,000 m³ of eucalyptus wood, Campos do Júlio, 120,000, and Brasnorte, 100,000. In Minas Gerais, João Pinheiro produced 937 thousand m³ of eucalyptus wood, followed by Diamantina (628 thousand) and Grão Mogol (581 thousand). Charcoal production was higher in João Pinheiro (474 ​​thousand tons) and Itamarandiba (285 thousand tons).

Does Eunápolis produce logs for other purposes? The entire production of eucalyptus logs in Eunápolis (BA) in 2021 was destined for the pulp and paper industry (377,000 m³), ​​with no allocation for other purposes in that year.

What are the main countries to which Brazil exports rosin and turpentine? What about Rio Grande do Sul? Portugal, China, Japan, India and Spain were the main importers of rosin and rosin from Brazil in 2020 and 2021, with China and India decreasing their share in 2022, and Spain increasing. Portugal is also the main importer of natural resins for processing (more than 50% in 2020, 80% in 2021 and 90% in 2022).

Turpentine exports go mainly to India, the United States, Japan, Mexico and France. Spain and Portugal are the main buyers of rosin and rosin in Rio Grande do Sul, and Portugal is the main buyer of natural resins in that state. Turpentine from Rio Grande do Sul is mainly destined for India, the United States, France and China.

Sectorial Study

Apre, a partner in the development of the methodology, has already used the generated data in a practical way: on November 18, the Sector Study 2022 on the forest production chain in Paraná. All secondary data analyzes are based on information extracted with the methodology and, with that, it was possible to create graphs and tables for the study.

In addition, Apre launched an unprecedented tool among associations representing the forestry sector: a interactive panel, with updated data on the segment of planted forests. From it, all interested parties have quick and uncomplicated access to information from the Sectorial Study at the state and municipal level, with different filters, such as planted area, gender, main forest product, Gross Value of Production, among others.

“The methodology for accessing secondary data was essential for extracting and compiling information. With the panel and the Sectorial Study, we hope that more and more people become aware of the importance of the forestry sector”said Zaid Ahmad Nasser, president of Apre.

