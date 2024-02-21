Shortly before 8:00 p.m. this Tuesday, the rwreck of a vehicle which was inside the parking lot of a well-known supermarket located in the Isla Musala sector, east of Culiacan, Sinaloa.

Data released by the owner to the authorities indicate that the drive unit is one of the Chevrolet Spark line, 2018 model and gray color.

Likewise, it was said that the affected person left the supermarket after a few minutes of shopping and when he left to board the unit, he did not find it anywhere, and under these circumstances he reported the facts to 911 so that they could help him in the search. of the automobile.