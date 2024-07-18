It seems that the franchise of Metal Slug is making a comeback, with a gacha-style game recently released and a tactical one on the horizon, and while they’re not bad, many fans miss the classic run-and-gun gameplay that made the brand famous. It seems that SNK thought about that and they have one more card, which is already available on platforms that exclude consoles for some reason that has not been made very clear.

This one is named after Metal Slug: Awakeningwhich returns to classic gameplay, so users will return to that era of arcades, either alone or in teams of three users. There will be many weapons available and you can cooperate to get many rewards. However, since it is a free title, it will not need the classic microtransactions and so updates and other extras planned for the future will continue to be added.

Here is the description of the game:

Metal Slug: Awakening continues the classic gameplay beloved by fans, with exciting new features like World Adventure, three-player team-up matches, and Roguelike challenges. Team up online with your friends to take on powerful bosses anytime, anywhere! Experience high-quality graphics, along with a retro-style design that will captivate you. With a wide variety of weapons, diverse battlefields and stylish vehicles, embark on an entertaining journey of fun. – Metal Slug, the mission begins!

The Metal Slug characters reunite, ready to undertake new missions. – Join your teammates in PvE game mode!

Team up with 3 players, collaborate and challenge powerful bosses to get great rewards. – Beat the levels and show off your skills!

Combine different weapons with characters and overcome challenges with precision control skills. – Explore innovative content that goes beyond the traditional!

Completely updated content and gameplay! Take part in real-time battles in the Ultimate Arena and enjoy rewarding World Adventures. More information and innovative content awaits you!

For now the game is available in iOS and AndroidIt was also confirmed for Steam but its release was delayed to an undefined date.

Via: Steam

Author’s note: I’ve seen some previews of the game and it looks like it gets pretty repetitive after a while, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if people get bored with it or end up loving it.