Those who played the original certainly don’t need explanations, but for everyone else we remind you that in the game it is possible to change the camouflage uniform worn by Naked Snake at any time. This is not a purely aesthetic change, but it has a great impact on the gameplay dynamics. In fact, depending on the camo chosen and the surrounding environment, the character will be more or less easy to identify. For example, a forest motif is perfect in the sections of the Tselinoyarsk forest, while in these cases wearing red camouflage is practically like trying to indicate the protagonist’s position to enemies with a neon billboard.

Thanks to the Metal Gear: Hotline Production 01 in-depth video released yesterday by Konami, we received a few small extra details and footage of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater including a first look at the Camouflage and Survival Visor menu as well as a taste of the many graphic filters included at launch, which we can see in the images below.

Wounds and nostalgic graphic filters

In the images below, captured and shared by the X Metal Gear Network – MGN account, we can see a partial list of camouflage patterns available in the game, which are practically the same ones already seen in the 2024 original. To the left of the camouflage it is possible to see a preview of the pattern, while on the right there are positive or negative values, which indicate how much the camouflage increases or decreases ‘indicator of camouflage by wearing them in that particular circumstance.

Also in these shots we can see a glimpse of the Survival Visor, through which it is possible to ascertain any permanent wounds suffered by the character, such as fractures, snake bites and gunshots (which if not treated cause a fixed reduction in the health bar). As previously revealed, in the remake the most serious wounds, even once completely healed, could leave some scars or other indelible marks on Snake’s body, almost as if to summarize your feats and mistakes during the game.

Finally, we can see some of the available graphic filters. The most interesting one is certainly the “Legacy“, which uses yellowish tones very similar to those of the original game, much to the delight of long-time fans.

We remind you that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game doesn’t have an official release date yet, but pre-orders for physical copies are already open. Here’s our special with everything we know so far about this long-awaited remake.