There are a couple of months left for one of Konami’s most beloved franchises to return thanks to the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1delivery that includes the first three videogames of the saga and also some of msx. And with this, some users will be excited to try these classics at high resolutions and fps that will make them run smoothly, but it seems that it is something that is not going to happen.

As mentioned by Nintendo Lifethis version of the games will reach 720p as the highest resolution and 30 frames per second, this at least with the titles of ps2which makes users doubt, since sons of liberty original ran at 60 originally. And to that is added that it would bring the menu of the collection that was launched for the year 2012.

This would make fans able to get annoyed with konamisince they still apply the law of least effort, and it’s a bit strange, since with the newest Ninja Turtles compilation there was a very good job done by Digital Eclipse. For its part, the company in charge on this occasion has not been made known to the public, so we will have to wait longer.

Remember that Metal Gear Solid Master Collection the October 24 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: push square

Editor’s note: I’m a little scared that it won’t come like this even on PS5, but it could be that it’s only on Switch. We’ll see the final product when it’s finally released in October.