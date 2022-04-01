the saga of metalgear has been accompanying different generations of gamers for years, but with the separation between Hideo Kojima and Konami this IP was somewhat forgotten.

The last effort to keep her alive was with Survive, which was not well received by players; however, a mysterious website is sparking hope again, as it indicates that a strong announcement is coming.

metalgear is about to turn 35, and Konami is driving everyone crazy just with a screen that has already sparked several theories.

This website has no content, it only shows the characteristic exclamation mark of the games with the number 35 below, which indicates the years that the next July 13 will be.

As you can imagine, the rumors that we saw in recent years made sense again, especially those that talk about new projects.

Will Metal Gear return with a new game?

Recreate the same narrative experience as Hideo Kojima printing on the series is difficult without their help, and unless they’ve made passes, we don’t think they’ll decide to give it a sequel.

What is likely is that they are planning to salvage existing deliveries of metalgearfor example, with a remake.

It has long been rumored that the company Virtuoslocated in China, already working on an updated version of Metal Gear Solid 3even though Konami never confirmed it.

In fact, there was talk of multiple IPs like Silent Hill they would be in the same package, but so far we have no news about it.

Rumors about Hideo Kojima collaborating with Konami

Another stream of rumors was unleashed with the announcement of abandonedwhich appears to be abandoned now, but was once considered by many to be a cover for a new Silent Hill.

Many things were talked about on the subject, but one of the most interesting was that Hideo Kojima would be collaborating with Konami for various projects.

There was never a confirmation or an endorsement of any insider for these theories that emerged on social networks, but he touched on something that fans usually comment on, and that is that the creator resumes his work.

It seems that we will have to wait several months to find out what Konami has planned to celebrate 35 years of metalgearand we sincerely hope that it is not a line of pachinkos.

