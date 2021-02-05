The former Minister of Justice and former judge of the Lava Jato operation, Sergio Moro, in Brasilia. ADRIANO MACHADO / Reuters

Seven years after causing an unprecedented turn in Brazil’s politics and economy, the once powerful anti-corruption operation Lava Jato has come to an end. The investigation team that was born in the city of Curitiba ceases to exist and becomes an appendix of the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco, for its acronym in Portuguese). The outcome comes after the operation went into a spiral of discredit in the legal world, which culminated in the disclosure of a series of conversations between former judge Sergio Moro and the then head of the investigation team, Deltan Dallagnol.

The Supreme Court magistrate, Ricardo Lewandovski, made public last Monday, at the request of the defense of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, part of the conversations: those that directly or indirectly mention Lula and that are related to the lawsuits he faces. . These messages confirm the information that had already been revealed by the digital medium The Intercept Brazil in June 2019, in a series of reports called Vaza Jato. The Intercept revealed some dialogues between Dallagnol and Moro, but, mainly, conversations between the prosecutors of the investigation team of the Federal Public Ministry of Paraná. The material released on Monday goes far beyond what was exhibited in Vaza Jato. And it could rewrite the history of the operation.

In 50 pages of messages it is read how Moro – who should be neutral to judge the cases presented by the prosecutors – constantly communicated with members of the investigation team, especially with the former head of the operation, Deltan Dallagnol. Between September 2015 and June 2017, there are records of constant conversations between the two by the Telegram application – apart from the procedural rites – in which the then judge in the case asks for information and suggests at least one source to be heard by the Public Ministry in the case of former President Lula. “The material Moro has given us is great. If it is true, it is a lime shovel for the ‘9’ and Márcio deserves a medal ”, says Dallagnol in a message sent shortly after 7 pm on July 29, 2016. The number“ 9 ”is the the way prosecutors called, pejoratively, former President Lula, a reference to the number of fingers he has, since he lost one in a work accident.

It was not the first time that Moro had suggested how the investigation should be conducted. In an extract from December 7, 2015, he gives advice to the prosecutor: “A source has informed me that the contact person would be upset because they have asked him to write deeds of transfer of property of one of the former president’s children. Apparently, this person would be willing to provide the information. I pass it on to you. The source is serious ”. Dallagno then thanks him for the deference: “Thank you !! We will get in touch with her ”. The source in question was not credible, as indicated by the continuation of the dialogue. This conversation was revealed in June 2019 The Intercept Brazil.

On that occasion, Moro told the newspaper Status that “everything that arrived and was relevant or we forwarded it to the police or the Public Ministry, it did not matter if the information ultimately benefited the defense or the prosecution.” According to the former judge, the objective was “to discover the truth.” However, the methods that have now come to light are considered reprehensible, because they go against the principle of impartiality, especially in a case of extreme delicacy that has the potential to change the political course of the country. It should be remembered that Lava Jato was responsible for removing the former president from the presidential race against Bolsonaro in 2018 for not complying with the provisions of the Clean Sheet Law, according to which only those who have not been convicted of any crime can stand for elected public office.

In another fragment, dated December 14, 2016, Dallagnol informs Moro of the evolution of the case. “Lula’s complaint will be presented shortly. Cabral’s complaint will be presented tomorrow, ”says the prosecutor, citing the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sergio Cabral. The then judge responded to the unofficial communication with enthusiasm: “A good day after all,” he replied, accompanying the message with a happy smiley.

The conversations outside the cars were intercepted by Operation Spoofing, an investigation by the Federal Police that led to the arrest of hackers who entered the mobiles of Lava Jato prosecutors and had access to the message files in the application. Telegram, which were the basis of the series of publications Vaza Jato. The Federal Police, therefore, obtained the conversations in their entirety. Lula’s defense requested the extracts related to the case of the former president, in which the two main protagonists of the operation Lava Jato they demonstrate typical coworker intimacy, use emojis, laugh at the language of the Internet, ask for reserved meetings with some members of the research team, and even suggest better ways to communicate with the press. “We have to speak urgently. Today, at 2:30 p.m. or 3:00 p.m., can you? But it is better that you come few, better that it is more reserved. Maybe you, Lima, Athayde and Orlando? ”, Moro proposes to Dallagnol, possibly mentioning Carlos Fernando Lima, Athay de Ribeiro Costa and Orlando Martello Jr.

The scandal reaches the Supreme

If the series of reports Vaza Jato caused an earthquake and discredited the operation and Moro, the messages that have been known this Monday may end up sinking the credibility of some decisions taken in the Lava Jato, according to some lawyers interviewed by EL PAÍS. The scandal knocks on the door of the Supreme Court, which has an appointment with Moro to judge the request to annul the sentence of former president Lula in the case of the Guarujá triplex that has presented its defense, which argues that there was impartiality on the part of the former judge. Lula was arrested in April 2018 for allegedly receiving an apartment in exchange for doing favors for the construction company OAS. It was released 580 days later, in November of the following year, after a change in the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the imprisonment of those convicted in the second instance.

The fluid communication between Moro and Dallagnol violates the judge-prosecutor relationship and breaks the principle of impartiality. “It is the biggest scandal in the history of Justice in Brazil”, affirms the jurist Rafael Valim. Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, leader of the Prerogatives group —which brings together about a thousand jurists, including the lawyers of the accused in the Lava Jato, who militate against the expeditious practices of the operation – is of the same opinion. “The Supreme Court has a unique opportunity to restore credibility to the judicial system. Much was lost with the politicization of the Judiciary ”, says Carvalho.

La Lava Jato conducted investigations that led to 278 convictions, some of confessed defendants, such as businessman Marcelo Odebrecht, who had a department of bribery of politicians in his company; or Pedro Corrêa, a former member of the Progresistas party, who confessed that he supported the Government of the Workers’ Party in exchange for ministries and positions on the boards of public companies such as Petrobras. “The same thing that had been done in previous governments. Including agreements and favors to businessmen, the same as in all the governments in which I have participated since 1976, “he said in an interview to the media. Paraná Portal. In the collaboration agreement reached with the prosecutors, Corrêa pointed out the corruption that had existed in Petrobras since the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, which began in 1994.

The problem is the trials in which the run-over investigations have had direct consequences for the political course of Brazil. Publication series Vaza Jato had already revealed conversations that showed the strategies of disclosure to the press and the direct contact of prosecutors with some street movements that, in 2016, wanted to overthrow then-president Dilma Rousseff, with which they fed popular pressure so that she favored the causes of Lava Jato. Even when they committed illegalities, such as the disclosure of a phone call between former president Lula and Rousseff, in which they discussed the future appointment of the former president to a ministerial position. The speed of Lula’s conviction and the confirmation of the sentence in the second instance also caused a sense of partiality.

Inflection point

Moro’s judgment on the impartiality may thus be a turning point in the Lava Jato and determine the future of the fight against corruption in Brazil. The extracts of files seized by the Operation Spoofing show that the success of the operation has had a high cost for the image of the Brazilian Judicial Power, with excesses that affect its credibility. Ignoring these detours would be a blow that would contaminate the Supreme himself.

In theory, the information that has already been disclosed would make it difficult for the judges of the Court to justify behavior contrary to the principle of impartiality. The question, however, is whether they will admit the messages as legitimate evidence, says lawyer Alberto Toron, who defends some accused by Lava Jato. “It must be recognized that this material was illegally intercepted [por los hackers que entraron en los móviles de Moro y los miembros de la Lava Jato], which opens a great discussion in the criminal process, because they do not serve to accuse anyone. But what about defending himself or demonstrating the partiality of a judge? ”Asks Toron.

The mountain of messages confirms what the lawyers of the accused have been denouncing since the operation began in 2014. “A judge has to be equidistant and assure the prosecution and the defense the same conditions. It is about a radical denial of this fundamental principle of the exercise of the magistracy ”, affirms the lawyer Maurício Dieter, professor of criminology at the University of São Paulo. Prosecutors and the judge have embodied a kind of “robed rebellion,” as lawyer and political scientist Christian Edward Cyril Lynch writes. The new heroes would have assumed the task of cleaning up politics, “although not by shrapnel, but by leaks, accusation agreements and rigorous judicial sentences.” His “judicial revolution” was successful for a time.

Moro has never acknowledged the content of the conversations and has always claimed that they could have been manipulated. After Lewandowski’s move, the former Minister of Justice of the Jair Bolsonaro government repeated his justification: “I do not recognize the authenticity of these messages, because, as I said before, I do not keep messages from years ago,” he said in a press release. “These messages, if true, would have been obtained by criminal means, by hackers, from within the mobile phones of prosecutors, so it is regrettable that they are used for any purpose, ignoring the illicit origin.” The problem with this argument is that the Federal Police itself, activated by the then Minister Moro when the series of reports was published Vaza Jato, made the expert opinion of the messages and verified that they are true. The Federal Public Ministry of Curitiba reported, through the press office, that it does not comment on the case.