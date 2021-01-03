New controversy with hands at Real Madrid – Celta. It was the 28th minute of the match when, in an attack by the Vigo, Renato Tapia crashed the ball into the arm of Ferland Mendy within the Courtois area. The play was totally involuntary, to such an extent that the Frenchman does everything possible to withdraw it. However, the visiting players pounced on the referee, From Burgos Bengoetxea, asking for penalty. His gestures indicated that he knew he had hit him in the arm, but that it was close to his body and no intention was appreciated.

Iturralde González, in the SER confirmed seconds later that there was no infraction. “That is never hand”, he sentenced. However, the criterion of the hands opens an ambiguity that has caused some fans, through social networks, to request a penalty comparing the play with other views in this same edition of LaLiga.