Maybe it will be as Alexander Blessin says: “Genoa lacks a bit of luck with the Var.” The fact is that the negative episodes against the Griffin that have the Video Assistant Referee as protagonist continue to increase. The last one yesterday in the 27th minute of the first half. Unripe, in an attempt to stop Piccoli, he knocks him down. The thigh of the defender of the national team hits the knee of the attacker who then, on the run, trips over his support foot. Here the intervention of the Var is in some respects partial: it only evaluates if the foul occurs in the area. The contact is out, so no decision can be made remotely. The contact, however, is evident and Acerbi is the last man at that moment, so the red would be triggered. At this point, what counts is the opinion of the referee who has instead evaluated the action to be regular. So even if the Var had identified the fact, it cannot intervene. At the end of the match, the club and the players had an explanation that was still different from the refereeing trio: even if that had been a foul it would not have been red because the ball was not in Piccoli’s availability. «Lazio deservedly won but for me on Piccoli it was a clear foul – said Blessin – I heard it was out of the box, but from my point of view it remains red. For this there is the Var and it is not the first time that we have these problems. For me it continues to be a valid tool but at the moment my players are thinking too much about these situations and we are conceding stupid goals ». It is not the first time that Genoa has complained for referee errors or for the failure to use the Var. It recently happened at home against Salernitana (withheld on Destro) and against Empoli (foul on Portanova). But wanting to look at the entire Serie A, there is no championship round in which there is no controversy about the Var and the regulation for its use. The goal canceled by the bianconeri caused a lot of discussion in Cagliari-Juventus: goal after the ball hit Adrien Rabiot’s arm (attached to the body) before entering the goal. The deviation was decisive and the Var this time was relentless and applied the rule to the letter. Many, however, have pointed the finger at a regulation that evaluates the touch of the hand very differently depending on the dynamics of the action. Among the most macroscopic errors of the Var, there is the penalty foul by Ranocchia on Belotti of Turin-Inter. Magagna also admitted by the Rocchi designator. In that case, the problem was the choice of images: “The search at the Var was not accurate.”

