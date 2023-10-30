Home page politics

Putin continues to rely on private armies in the Ukraine war. The “Redut” mercenary force is gaining in importance in Russia – and already has 7,000 fighters deployed in Ukraine.

Moscow – Russia has over 40 private armies, 20 of which are said to be deployed in the Ukraine war. Wagner was once the most powerful, but experts say it is doomed since the death of its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. A new mercenary force rises from the ashes and becomes increasingly important. “Redut” is the name of the force that reports directly to the Russian Ministry of Defense. If the private army has its way, women will soon also be at the front.

Redut instead of Wagner: Why Russia continues to rely on private armies in the Ukraine war

It is not only since Wagner that the Kremlin has been happy to resort to private armies. Although the Russian state directs the shadow armies, it has so far been able to deny direct involvement. The private military companies also serve as a hybrid instrument, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence recently explained the medium RBC Ucarina. The private armies allow Russia to “avoid public reporting of casualties and continue recruitment and mobilization efforts without unnecessarily disrupting public sentiment,” Yusov said. Another supposed advantage: If a mercenary dies in war, the Russian state reportedly does not have to pay any compensation to the survivors.

Ukraine war: How Putin continues to pull the strings at Redut

Although there is talk of private armies, Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to pull the strings for Redut and the other irregular combat units. “They are all doing Putin’s orders. There are no longer any private armies in Russia,” said Ukrainian military intelligence chief Yussov. Moscow recently decided to change course – possibly because the Kremlin saw the unity of the leadership at risk: by July 1 of this year, all Russian volunteer associations and private armies had to officially place themselves under the command of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin refused to follow the instructions, and the rest is history.

The Redut mercenary army is directly subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The unit is also said to have good connections to the Russian secret service GRU. There could be more to it: How Research of the RFE/RL The GRU coordinates and finances the unit directly. An anonymous source from GRU circles confirmed to the medium that Redut is just a “pseudo-private army”, like most of the private combat units and mercenary troops RFE/RL. Fighters would sign contracts with a non-existent company and then be paid directly by the Russian state, it said.

7,000 Redut fighters deployed in Ukraine: including in the contested Avdiivka

Redut was founded in 2008 and has been serving the government and Russia’s super-rich ever since. The Redut founders brought experience from foreign missions and had previously worked in foreign intelligence services or the military, among other things, according to research by the Norwegian Institute for Defense Research. Loud The Insiders The initiative to found it came from the then deputy head of the GRU, Vladimir Alekseev. Some of the Redut fighters had previously belonged to other militias or special units, including PMSC Antiterror-Orel Federal Agency for Civic Education (Bpb) reported.

As with Wagner, Redut sometimes recruits in penal camps and prisons and sends his fighters primarily into highly contested areas. In the Ukrainian war, the mercenaries of the combat force are currently fighting in Avdiivka, they said US war experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).. How the British Ministry of Defense announced, the Redut troops had around 7,000 mercenaries in action in mid-October. For comparison: At Wagner’s peak there were around 50,000 fighters. London said Redut had already been involved in fighting in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kiev – apparently since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Loud Euronews Redut fighters are said to have been involved, among other things, in the plot to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Will Redut soon send women to the front? Apparently female snipers recruited for Ukraine

The ISW stated in its report last Tuesday (October 24th).that Redut was now also recruiting women for the Ukraine war. According to the ISW experts, referring to research by the Russian newspaper, women are particularly wanted for positions such as sniper or drone operator Vazhnye Istorii. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, there were 1,110 women at the front in March, making up only about 0.3 percent of the total Russian armed forces.

In the Second World War, however, there was a strong tradition of female snipers and other fighters in the Soviet Union. It still remains unclear “whether the official Russian armed forces will follow suit and open more combat positions to women,” the British Ministry of Defense wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter). But Redut is also fishing in familiar waters: According to reports, the mercenary group is also recruiting former Wagner fighters.