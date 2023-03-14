Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupè is renewed. And it does so starting with its design and dimensions: the new SUV from the house of the star is in fact 31 mm longer and 5 mm higher than its predecessor. The widths of the tracks are also new, increased by 6 mm at the front and 23 mm at the rear. Even inside the passenger compartment, Mercedes-Benz has decided to take the path of elegance and refinement sportsmanshipwithout forgetting the technological component which in this case materializes in an independent 12.3″ high resolution LCD screen and the 11.9″ central display.

Multi-level electrification

A look at the engine offer, renewed in the name of electrification, which translates into plug-in hybrid solutions, but not only. Units mild-hybrid are equipped with a second generation integrated starter alternator and a 48 volt electrical system: while the former has the task of supporting the internal combustion engine for excellent power delivery, especially at low speeds, the latter allows hybrid functions such as “coasting” with the engine off, boost or recovery, for a significant increase in efficiency. The aerodynamics are particularly improved, thanks to a drag coefficient which in the best configuration is 0.27, or three hundredths better than its predecessor. Steps forward also in terms of comfort, improved in numerous details also thanks to the ENERGIZING Plus and AIR-BALANCE packages.

Available from July

Finally, the standard equipment of the new GLC Coupè has been updated: the entry-level version of the SUV from the house of the star already includes the AVANTGARDE equipment line with large displays, integration and wireless charging of smartphones and seat heating for the driver and front passenger. In terms of connectivityFurthermore, the latest generation MBUX infotainment system is now available with new functions. Mercedes-Benz has announced that the new GLC Coupe will be available from July this year.