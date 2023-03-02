At the wheel of the German SUV under construction 220 d Amg Premium 4Matic. It surprises in performance but above all in content. Here are the real consumption of the 197 HP electrified diesel

Luca Frigerio – Montesegale (PV)

Mercedes Glc is not the flagship of the SUVs of the Stuttgart company but, thanks to the smaller dimensions compared to the brothers in the higher segment and the premium contents, this raised model covers an important slice of the market. Now in its second generation, the Glc was renewed a few months ago with a single goal: to further enhance those aesthetic, technical and technological characteristics that have always made it so captivating. After a preview test, for this multi-day test we focused on the qualities that allowed this SUV to stand out from the competition. Here’s how it went.

Mercedes Glc: design with character — With its 4.71 meters in length and 1.89 meters in width, the new GLC has a strong presence on the road, reinforced by slender and sculpted shapes that guarantee a great balance between elegance and dynamism. There are also exclusive details such as the full LED headlights with a blue luminous signature that make it highly recognizable even at night. A premium SUV which, however, also knows how to conquer lovers of sportiness: in fact, the Amg package inherited from the best-performing models is very characterizing, especially in the front part where the bumper stands out with large and defined air intakes and the deep ribs on the bonnet that focus attention on the large star logo incorporated into the grille with chrome inserts. See also Sampdoria coaches: stories and careers of the most famous former Sampdoria players

Mercedes Glc: personal interior — In the passenger compartment, one is immersed in a highly characterizing high-tech environment, emphasized by the distinctive shapes of the dashboard and sculpted seats (especially in the headrest area), which are easily adjustable thanks to the electronic controls positioned on the door, unlike the hidden classics on the seat base. The most fascinating detail, however, is in the ambient lights: thanks to a very intuitive infotainment system that can also be used by the driver, it is possible to play with the soft colors that fill hidden corners such as the inside of the air vents, the elements three-dimensional images of the door panels, including the rear ones, and the feet of the front row occupants. An aesthetic choice that will surely drive lovers of the genre crazy, who can customize the colors of the interior according to their tastes or mood.

Mercedes Glc: performance and consumption — Unlike many competitors who have embarked exclusively on petrol hybrid options, Mercedes also offers electrified diesel variants. A choice that goes against the trend but is very intelligent for those who cover many kilometers on the motorway and, at the same time, need to move around the city, reducing fuel consumption even further. The 220 d version being tested is powered by a 197 HP 2.0-litre diesel engine, flanked by a 23 HP electric motor which guarantees mild hybrid approval. Performance is excellent, thanks to a rich low-end torque and the 9-speed automatic gearbox which, in addition to being truly fluid in shifting, keeps engine speeds in the order of 1,600 rpm at motorway speeds. As a result, fuel consumption is around 14.5 km/litre in the combined cycle and 15.3 km/litre at a rate of 130 km/h. In addition, as standard, there is four-wheel drive, very useful for those who love to go to the mountains in winter and tackle dirt roads in summer with more serenity in search of exclusive beaches. See also The Moroccans of Italy celebrate. But in Milan there is a stabbing: it's serious

Mercedes Glc: the price — The new Mercedes GLC SUV has proven to be a premium car with character: captivating on the outside and amazing on the inside. In the open version of the 220 d range, it manages to satisfy the driver and passengers in everyday performance, even when fully loaded. Confirmation that it is an ideal vehicle for those who move a lot and don’t want to give up a lot of comfort and noteworthy style. Obviously, all these technical and construction qualities are also reflected in the price: we are in fact talking about a high-end segment, with a price list starting at 61,350 euros for the 220 petrol. For the 220 d Amg Premium that we used, on the other hand, it rises to around 72,000 euros, a demanding figure but one that reflects the screaming contents of the new Glc.

Mercedes Glc: strengths and weaknesses — Let’s summarize what we liked and what we didn’t like about the German SUV: See also Conte and Eriksen meet again: the story of a relationship born badly and closed in triumph

Pleases: engine rich in torque and flanked by a smooth gearbox that allows you to contain fuel consumption; very personal interiors, thanks to refined shapes and really pleasant ambient lights; reactive and comfortable trim even on bumps.

engine rich in torque and flanked by a smooth gearbox that allows you to contain fuel consumption; very personal interiors, thanks to refined shapes and really pleasant ambient lights; reactive and comfortable trim even on bumps. Do not like: the seat adjustment buttons have little play and a little time is lost in finding the right position; even if it is a premium medium, the price is very demanding.

Data sheet Mercedes Glc 220d 4M Amg Premium Heat engine Inline four-cylinder turbodiesel, 1,993 cc Maximum power 197 HP at 3,600 rpm Maximum torque 440 Nm between 1,800 and 2,800 rpm Hybrid system Mild hybrid technology Electric motor power 23 hp Electric motor torque 200Nm Traction Unabridged 45:55 Transmission 9-speed G-Tronic automatic Suspensions Front four-link axle with mechanical suspension and selective suspension system, rear multilink axle with mechanical suspension and selective suspension system Dimensions Length 4,716 mm, width 1,890 mm, height 1,640 mm, wheelbase 2,888 mm, boot capacity 620 litres, fuel tank capacity 62 litres Full speed 219 km/h Acceleration 0-100km/h 8 seconds You consume 5.2 – 5.9 litres/100 km CO2 emissions 136 – 155 g/km Weight 2,000 kgs Price From 72,042 euros