The seven-seater SUV Mercedes GLB is renewed with restyling mid-career. It also comes in a nastier version AMG 35 4Matic. Both versions are electrified with technology 48 Volt mild hybrid. The additional power of 10 kW, available briefly, promotes agile starting and is used for faster acceleration via boost. On the “quieter” version of the GLB there is also a 4 cylinder diesel engine from 116, 150 and 190 HP.

New Mercedes GLB restyling

The facelift of the Mercedes GLB SUV introduces a new bumper redesigned front with underbody visual protection. The radiator grille features four horizontal slats and the central star. There are also new ones full LED headlights and brand new rear light clusters. In basic trim, the new GLB comes with five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels 17 inch in glossy black with polished turned surfaces.

New Mercedes-Benz GLB front 3/4

The GLB is also available with rims from 18 to 20 inches. About version AMG extension the stock rims are from 19 inches, 10-spoke in two-tone matt black with turned surface. Optionally you can choose two AMG rims from 20 inches in 5-twin-spoke design, in two-tone matt black with turned surface or wheel flange.

New Mercedes GLB passenger compartment

The passenger compartment of the new Mercedes GLB is characterized by a dashboard with independent dual screen. As standard, there is a display from 7 inches and one from 10.25while as an option there are two panoramic screens from 10.25 inches available as options.

New Mercedes-Benz GLB interior

The comfort seats are standard and upholstered in Arctic synthetic leather and black fabric with three-dimensional embossing. The AMG, on the other hand, has sports seats as standard o AMG performance optionally. The AMG Performance steering wheel is also standard.

Mercedes GLB infotainment MBUX

The GLA is now also equipped with thelatest generation of MBUX. For increased connectivity, the GLB also features an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power, while all USB ports are illuminated. In the future, the wireless connection with smartphones it will be possible via Android AutoWireless or Apple CarPlay.

The intelligent voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” is able to communicate and learn thanks to the online services that can be activated in the Mercedes me app.

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC cockpit with dual display

The system get to know the driver and remembers its settings or usual routes. The MBUX system with the optional Mercedes me connect services is also enriched with a selection of mini-games designed to be played in the car, via the touchscreen and the touch controls on the steering wheel.

ADAS on the new GLB

The restyling of the Mercedes GLB also includes an update on the front of the ADAS. Indeed, thank you to Active Steering Controlan upgraded driver assistance package allows for more comfortable control of the Lane Keeping Assist. The new generation of the parking package also supports the longitudinal parking with 360-degree view for camera-assisted parking.

New Mercedes-Benz GLB rear

For the first time, the GLB also offers the Trailer Maneuvering Assist, which facilitates reversing maneuvers with the support of a camera. The prerequisite is the tow hitch with ESP trailer stabilization in conjunction with the parking package with 360-degree camera.

Mercedes GLB engines

The new GLB is available with four engine options gas and four diesel. The range includes four cylinder units with DCT dual clutch gearbox seven- or eight-speed series. The two petrol engines 2.0 with 190 bhp (GLB 220 4Matic) e 224 HP (GLB 250 4Matic) are equipped with 4MATIC variable all-wheel drive as standard. Here is the complete petrol range: 1.3 turbo with 136 bhp (GLB 180) and 163 bhp (GLB 200), 2.0 turbo with 190 bhp (GLB 220 4Matic) e 224 HP (GLB 250 4Matic). To reduce fuel consumption and emissions, all petrol units are electrified. These mild hybrid are equipped with an additional electrical system a 48 volts for the belt start generator.

Mercedes-Benz GLB is mild-hybrid petrol or diesel

The range of engines 2.0 liter diesel instead it provides the following versions: 116 HP (GLB 180 d), 150hp (GLB 200 two- and four-wheel drive 4Matic) e 190 HP (GLB 220d 4Matic). The diesel engine is equipped with single stage turbocharger variable geometry turbine. The headboard and the base are in lightweight aluminum. The Nanoslide coating developed by Mercedes-Benz reduces the friction between the cylinder wall and the steel piston, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Mercedes AMG GLB 35 4Matic

Even the engine of the worst Mercedes AMG GLB 35 4Matic is a 48 Volt mild-hybrid. The power of 225kW (306hp) of the engine 2.0 liter 4-cylinder turbo is distributed to all four wheels via the AMG Speedshift DCT 8G gearbox and the AMG Performance 4Matic all-wheel drive.

48 Volt mild hybrid technology also for the AMG GLB 35 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz GLB price

The starting price of the new Mercedes GLB is 43,839 euros for the GLB 180 Automatic Executivewhile the cost of the sportier Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic is 67,572 euros. Seven trim levels are offered: Executive, Advanced, Advanced Progressive, Advanced Plus Progressive, Advanced Plus AMG Line, Premium AMG Line and Premium Plus AMG Line.

👉 GLB 180 d Automatic: 44,998 euros

👉 GLB 200 d Automatic: 46,706 euros

👉 GLB 200 d Automatic 4MATIC: 48,976 euros

👉 GLB 220 d Automatic 4MATIC: 55,490 euros

👉 GLB 180 Automatic: 43,839 euros

👉 GLB 200 Automatic: 48,170 euros

👉 GLB 250 Automatic 4MATIC: 56,836 euros

👉 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4MATIC: 67.572 euros

Photo new Mercedes-Benz GLB

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Hybrid car stamp

👉 All Hybrid Cars 2023

👉 Hybrid car classification

👉 How full hybrid works

👉 How plug-in hybrid works

👉 How mild hybrid works

See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 GLB price list 👉 MERCEDES used car ads

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK