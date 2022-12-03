It comes there EQT electric variant of the multi-space vehicle Mercedes T-Classwhich also represents the motorhome base for the Marco Polo Concept EQT and the Marco Polo module. From a technical point of view it is driven by a electric motor from 90kW (122hp) powered by one 45 kW lithium batterywhich ensures an autonomy of 282 km in WLTP.

Mercedes EQT electric features

Compared to the T-Class thermal version, the new electric Mercedes EQT in front is immediately recognizable by the radiator grille Black Panel with central star and dynamically designed cooling slots. The small electric car combines compact external dimensions with ample space.

Mercedes-Benz EQT, electric variant of the T-Class

At the same time, thanks to the secure and space-saving installation of the battery in the underbodywith a favorably low center of gravity, offers almost the same variability and functionality within the cabin as the conventionally powered T-Class.

Mercedes EQT electric motor, battery and range

At market launch, the new Mercedes EQT is available with a electric motor which delivers a peak power of 90kW (122hp) and a maximum torque of 245Nm.

Mercedes-Benz EQT sliding side door

The lithium-ion battery is placed in the underbody in front of the rear axle, in an impact-protected position, and has a useful capacity of 45 kWh. Autonomy, measured according to mil WLTP cycle, is 282kmwith a combined energy consumption of 18.99kWh/100km.

Recharge Mercedes EQT

At work, at home or at public charging stations, the Mercedes EQT can be conveniently charged at 22 kW with alternating current (AC) using the onboard charger. Charging is even faster at stations fast charging a direct current (DC)depending on the SoC (State of Charge) and the temperature of the high voltage battery.

The Mercedes-Benz EQT can be recharged in direct current up to 80 kW

The EQT is equipped with an 80 kW DC charger; the recharge time will then be 38 minutes from 10 to 80%. Charging the EQT takes place in front under the Mercedes star. The CCS charging plug and CCS charging cable are included as standard for AC and DC charging of the EQT.

Mercedes EQT electric, interior space scope

Indeed, the EQT is long 4498mmwide 1859mm is high 1819mm. From 2023, an a variant will also be available long step.

Mercedes-Benz EQT interior space with a comfortable table

Just like the T-Class, the new EQT offers many advantages that make everyday life easy and comfortable for families and active leisure people.

Among them, the low loading sill of suns 561mm, which makes it easier to load heavy objects. Sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle each offer an opening of 614mm wide And 1059mm high.

Mercedes-Benz EQT cockpit

This allows convenient access to the rear and flexible loading from three sides, including the tailgate. In the rear bench seat there is space for up to three child seats.

Concept EQT Marco Polo electric camper

The Concept EQT Marco Polo, the prototype of the next electric camper as standard (arriving in the second half of 2023) it offers space for sleeping, cooking and sitting. The innovative camping equipment includes: a pop-up roof with roof bed, a folding reclining bench in the rear, two bench seats in the rear, a table and cooking, washing and refrigeration units.

Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT Marco Polo, what the future electric camper will look like

The folding rear bed offers a sleeping surface of 2 meters by 1.15 meters. The roof bed offers another sleeping surface 1.97 meters by 0.97 meters. The compressor refrigerator with a capacity of 16 litres, it offers enough space for food and drinks. The flexible gas cooker a removable cartridge is equipped with 1 plate. Also, there is a induction hob. The volume of fresh water is 12 litresas well as that of gray water is of 12 litres.

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz Concept EQT Marco Polo motorhome

The removable battery unit can be charged from one household power socket to be able to autonomously feed the camping elements in combination with the solar panel. The rear windows also can be blacked out with the push of a button.

Mercedes EQT module Marco Polo

The Mercedes EQT multi-space vehicle can also be easily transformed into a comfortable one camper thanks to Marco Polo module, complete with bed and kitchen that can be disassembled in a few simple steps and in minutes. It is a practical motorhome solution for short trips, which will be launched in the near future.

Mercedes-Benz EQT with Marco Polo module

The standard bed of the Marco Polo module for the rear area offers a lying surface of 2 meters per 1.15 metersa system of elastic cup springs and a mattress of 10 cm thick. The refrigerated box with integrated compressor it has a capacity of 15 litres.

Extractable hob of the Marco Polo module

There heater, flexibly removable, runs on gas and has 1 cooking plate. The volume of fresh water is 12 litres. The tank can practically be removed and the gray water poured out.

Mercedes EQT prices

Prices for the Mercedes EQT, the electric variant of the T-Class, start at approx 49,000 eurosrelating to the version with electric motor from 90kW (122hp) And standard length.

Photo new Mercedes EQT

Mercedes T-Class test video

How it goes, the test of the Mercedes T-Class multispace vehicle, also available in the EQT electric variant

You may also be interested in this content

Mercedes T-Class petrol and diesel

All the news on commercial vehicles VANS

Medium Cargo Van, best recommended to choose today

What are the best-selling vans in Italy? TOP TEN sales figures

MERCEDES-BENZ price list Ads for used MERCEDES-BENZ

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article New Mercedes EQT, features, range and prices comes from newsauto.it.

#Mercedes #EQT #features #range #prices