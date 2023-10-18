Debuts restyling of the Electric B-SUV Mercedes EQA. The new model features updates to the design, efficiency, MBUX system and ai assistance systems, with the latter having been strengthened. Among the features of the new EQA there are also the functions Plug & Charge and Sound Experiences.

New Mercedes EQA

The new EQA features a renewed design, with black panels with star motif in the front. A light band connects the daytime running lights to the headlights and a new bumper emphasizes the front. The rear lights have also been revised.

New Mercedes-Benz EQA front 3/4

Inside, there are upgrades such as a latest generation steering wheel with touch controls and wooden finishes of open-pore brown linden, with Backlit Mercedes-Benz logo.

Mercedes EQA battery and autonomy

The options of drums on the new Mercedes EQA they are 66 or 70 kWh netwith the range consisting of four variants: two with a single front engine from 190 HP and 385 Nmcombined with 66 or 70 kWh batteries (EQA 250 and 250+ respectively), and two variants twin-engine all-wheel drive: EQA 300 4Matic with 228 HP and EQA 350 4Matic with 292 HPboth with 66 kWh battery.

Mercedes-Benz engineers have increased the EQA’s range to 560 km according to WLTP regulations, thanks to improvements such as aerodynamic optimization and the use of high rolling resistance tyres.

A new function allows you to maximize autonomy in daily driving, turning off or limiting energy functions such as the display or the air conditioning to encourage greater mileage.

Mercedes EQA Plug & Charge charging

The new electric Mercedes EQA offers the function Plug & Charge via Mercedes me Charge, simplifying charging at enabled public charging stations: once the charging cable is connected, the process starts automaticallywithout the need for further authentication.

Mercedes-Benz EQA charging

The vehicle and the charging station communicate directly via the charging cable. The car charges up to 11 kW in AC alternating current And 100 kW in DC direct current.

MBUX Infotainment

The new EQA is equipped with a updated version of MBUX, with a 10” cockpit and 7” multimedia display, offering customization flexibility through three display styles and three modes. The central display is now included as standard, thanks to a slight change in the offering logic. The charging functions within MBUX have been improved. L’voice assistant become more competent and learn better thanks to Mercedes me online services.

Cockpit dashboard

Furthermore, you can choose Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience with the optional surround sound system Burmesterwhich adapts to the playback environment to deliver sound similar to that of the artists’ original recording environment.

ADAS updated on the new EQA

The new EQA is equipped with updated ADAS. Sensor technology has improved with new single-purpose and backup cameras. Advanced features are included in the Driver Assistance package, such asActive Lane Keeping Assist which now affects the steering instead of the ESP.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ front

Parking systems are powered by more powerful environmental sensors and integrated into the MBUX for intuitive use. The parking package with 360 degree camera assists in longitudinal and transversal parking maneuvers.

Mercedes EQA price

The Mercedes EQA is for sale in 7 different versions: Progressive, Progressive Advanced, AMG Line Advanced, Progressive Advanced Plus, Electric Art Advanced Plus, AMG Line Advanced Plus and AMG Line Premium. Each setup can be combined with three different engines: 250+, 300 4Matic And 350 4Matic. Prices start from 56,630 euros for the EQA 250+ Progressive version, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.

👉 EQA 250+ Progressive: 56,630 euros

👉 EQA 250+ Progressive Advanced: 58,820 euros

👉 EQA 250+ AMG Line Advanced: 62,834 euros

👉 EQA 250+ Progressive Advanced Plus: 60,418 euros

👉 EQA 250+ Electric Art Advanced Plus: 61,382 euros

👉 EQA 250+ EQA 250+ AMG Line Advanced Plus: 64,431 euros

👉 EQA 250+ AMG Line Premium: 67,432 euros

👉 EQA 300 4Matic Progressive: 58,210 euros

👉 EQA 300 4Matic Progressive Advanced: 60,400 euros

👉 EQA 300 4Matic AMG Line Advanced: 64,414 euros

👉 EQA 300 4Matic Progressive Advanced Plus: 61,998 euros

👉 EQA 300 4Matic Electric Art Advanced Plus: 62,962 euros

👉 EQA 300 4Matic EQA 300 4Matic AMG Line Advanced Plus: 66,011 euros

👉 EQA 300 4Matic AMG Line Premium: 69,012 euros

👉 EQA 350 4Matic Progressive: 60,950 euros

👉 EQA 350 4Matic Progressive Advanced: 63,140 euros

👉 EQA 350 4Matic AMG Line Advanced: 67,154 euros

👉 EQA 350 4Matic Progressive Advanced Plus: 64,738 euros

👉 EQA 350 4Matic Electric Art Advanced Plus: 65,702 euros

👉 EQA 350 4Matic AMG Line Advanced Plus: 68,751

👉 EQA 350 4Matic AMG Line Premium: 71,752 euros

Photo Mercedes EQA restyling

