Debuts the restyling of the Electric B-SUV Mercedes EQA. The new model features updates to the design, efficiency, MBUX system and ai assistance systems, with the latter having been upgraded. Among the features of the new EQA there are also functions Plug & Charge and Sound Experiences have been added.

New Mercedes EQA

The new EQA features a refreshed design, with black panels with star pattern in the front. A light strip connects the daytime running lights to the headlights and a new bumper emphasizes the front end. The taillights have also been revised.

New Mercedes-Benz EQA front 3/4

Inside, there are upgrades like a state-of-the-art steering wheel with touch controls and wood finishes of open-pore brown linden, with the Backlit Mercedes-Benz logo.

Mercedes EQA battery and range

The options of drums on the new Mercedes EQA, they are from 66 or 70 kWh netwith the range comprising four variants: two with single front engine from 190 HP and 385 Nmcombined with 66 or 70 kWh batteries (EQA 250 and 250+ respectively), and two variants twin-engine all-wheel drive: EQA 300 4Matic with 228 HP and EQA 350 4Matic with 292 hpboth with 66 kWh battery.

Mercedes-Benz engineers have increased the range of the EQA up to 560km according to WLTP regulations thanks to improvements such as aerodynamic optimization and the use of high rolling resistance tyres.

A new function allows you to maximize autonomy in daily driving, switching off or limiting energy functions such as the display or climate control to promote greater mileage.

Mercedes EQA Plug & Charge charging

The new electric Mercedes EQA offers the function Plug & Charge via Mercedes me Charge, simplifying recharging at authorized public columns: once the charging cable is connected, the process starts automaticallywithout the need for further authentication.

Mercedes-Benz EQA charging

The vehicle and the charging station communicate directly via the charging cable. The car charges up to 11 kW in AC alternating current And 100 kW into DC direct current.

Mercedes EQA infotainment MBUX

The new EQA is equipped with a updated version of MBUX, with 10” cockpit and 7” multimedia display, offering customization flexibility through three display styles and three modes. The central display is now included in the standard, thanks to a slight change in the offer logic. The charging functions within MBUX have been improved. L’voice assistant become more competent and learn better thanks to the online services from Mercedes me.

Cockpit dashboard

Also, you can choose Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience with the optional surround sound system Burmesterwhich adapts to the playback environment to deliver a sound similar to that of the artists’ original recording environment.

ADAS updated on the new EQA

The new EQA is equipped with updated ADAS. Sensor technology has improved with new single-purpose and backup cameras. Advanced features are included in the driver assistance package, such asActive Lane Keeping Assist which now acts on the steering instead of the ESP.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ front

Parking systems are powered by more powerful environmental sensors and integrated into the MBUX for intuitive use. The parking package with 360 degree camera assists in longitudinal and transverse parking manoeuvres.

When it arrives, EQA prices

Sales of the new restyling EQA start at October 2023with first deliveries expected in early 2024. Base pricing starts at approx 60,000 euros.

Photo Mercedes EQA restyling

