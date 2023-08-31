Prices from 68,531 euros and a shower of versions on which you can indulge yourself. With a 75-year curriculum behind her, the E class would need no particular introduction, except for the fact that the new model that is being presented by Mercedes in these days brings the beauty of 8 versions for the sedan and 6 for the station wagon.

The look

The proportions are those of a classic notchback sedan. The side view highlights the characteristic “cab backward” design, complete with new flush handles typical of high-end Mercedes models. The front, with the three-dimensional radiator grille, is aggressive enough to wink at sporty nuances, supported by the short front overhang and the long bonnet. As standard there are the High Performance LED headlights while as optional equipment the DIGITAL LIGHT is available without and with projection function.

The plank

The digital experience on board is instead entrusted to the dashboard. If you choose the optional passenger screen, the glass surface of MBUX Superscreen it extends across the board to the central display. The front of the plank is crossed by light band of the active mood lightingwhich stretches from the windscreen to the A-pillars as far as the doors, while a cluster of controls, which appears to be suspended in the upper part of the door trims, is aesthetically coordinated with the glass surfaces of the screens.

More space on board

The driver enjoys five millimeters more headroom than in the previous model. The two centimeter extended wheelbase benefit the rear passengers: knee room and maximum legroom increase by 10 and 17 millimeters respectively, while the increase in elbow width at the rear is even greater (1,519 millimeters). The cargo volume reaches 540 litres.

Engines

Half of all models they will be plug-in hybrids of the fourth generation: three of the six versions combine the advantages of a vehicle with an internal combustion engine with those of an electric car. The combustion engines are four- and six-cylinder units from the current Mercedes Benz modular engine family FAME (Family of Modular Engines). In addition to turbocharging, both diesel and petrol engines are equipped with intelligent assistance with an integrated starter generator (ISG). It is therefore about light hybrids. Thanks to a new battery, the power of the electric motor has been increased from 15 to 17 kW and the thrust torque to 205 Nm.

The Station Wagon version

Compared to the previous model, the station wagon has grown in width by 28 millimeters. This means further improved living conditions for passengers in the rear: rear elbow room reaches 1,519 millimeters while the wheelbase has increased by 22 millimeters to the current 2,961 millimeters. This gives rear passengers more knee and legroom. The load compartment can be expanded by 615 liters up to 1,830 litres. In the plug-in hybrid model, the load capacity is 460-1,675 litres.

Entry and exit from parking spaces without driver intervention

With the optional preparation for the INTELLIGENT PARK PILOT, the E-Class Estate is ready for the automated parking service (AVP – SAE level 4). With the parking package with remote parking functions (optional for the plug-in hybrid model) and the Mercedes me connect INTELLIGENT PARK PILOT service (depending on country), the new E-Class has the necessary technology for entering and exiting parking spaces fully automatically e without driver. The prerequisite is that the national laws permit the automated parking service, that the parking garages are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and that the corresponding Mercedes me connect service for the E-Class is available, for which you need to register.