When we talk about the E-Class we must never forget one thing: of these cars, despite their size, price and category, Mercedes sells 200 thousand units a year, with peaks in the golden years of over 300 thousand units placed in 12 months. For a total of over 14 million cars delivered from 1946 to today. A monstrous thing because we are talking about a Mercedes with an average price that today is close to one hundred thousand euros.

This is why the E-Class is something special: at Mercedes they manage to sell this monster of technology, safety systems, driving assistance and infotainment as if it were a Panda.

The arrival of the new generation, therefore, deserves a little more attention. Also because beneath the now classic three-volume sedan line there is now a true flagship, five meters long and with a series of technological records never seen before. All with an offer of engines and versions that few manufacturers are able to offer on machines of this caliber (thanks to the fact that, as we said before, they produce them in record numbers).

Record offer under the hood

Under the bonnet here, in fact, we find everything: mild petrol hybrid engines, plug-ins, mild or plug-in diesel hybrids and even a pure old style dieselone. Not to mention the almost six hundred horsepower AMG monster. In fact, customers can choose between a 2000 4-cylinder 204 HP mild hybrid petrol engine, also available in a plug-in version which brings power to 313 or 381 HP. The offer of diesel engines is very rich, with a powerful 3000 six-cylinder 367 HP as an alternative to the electrified versions. That is, a 2000 4-cylinder mild diesel hybrid with 197 HP (which becomes 313 in the plug-in version). And then, as we were saying, there is the monster, the AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ with a 3000 6-cylinder engine with 585 horsepower, 750 Nm of torque capable of 0-100 in 3.8 seconds.

Very interesting is the fact that plug-in hybrids are really powerful, almost like electric cars: they have a battery with a capacity of 25.4 kWh and a 95 HP electric motor. The battery can be charged at a household socket at up to 11 kW and, optionally, in direct current at up to 55 kW (a full charge would take 30 minutes, according to Mercedes-Benz). The WLTP-approved electric range of the E 300 with rear-wheel drive is therefore an impressive 118 kilometres. Really a lot considering that in the previous range, this version had 57 kilometers of electric range.

Almost an electric car

From a dynamic point of view, the plug-in hybrid E-class has two operating modes: Battery Hold (to block a certain amount of charge) and Electric (forces the system to operate only with the electric motor, but obviously only if the battery has sufficient charge). The maximum speed in electric mode is 140 kilometers per hour.

There are also many new features on the set-up front: AIRMATIC pneumatic suspension with constant height adjustment and steering rear axle (the wheels can rotate up to 4.5 degrees). With this device the turning radius is reduced by 0.9 meters and becomes 10.8 meters. A small record for machines of this kind. As well as the aerodynamic coefficient (Cd) of 0.23.

Big screen on the dashboard

Having said that, for the new E-Class Mercedes have also worked a lot in the passenger compartment where there are now two large screens on the dashboard: one for the instruments (12.3 inches) and the other central one to manage the multimedia system (14, 4 inches). With infinite configuration possibilities based on two styles (Classic and Sport) and three different modes (Navigation, Assistance and Service). And, if desired, there is also a unique 3D depth effect.

The icons of the multimedia system have also changed, different from those of the other models and similar to those of Apple, a clever move to make many customers feel at home, while the complicated menu and sub-menu system is the same as always by Mercedes. And even for those coming from other brands, after a bit of getting used to it everything becomes simple and intuitive.

Gesture commands

If desired, right in front of the passenger seat, there is a third screen (MBUX Superscreen) which allows you to view multimedia content (such as television or video), hidden from the driver's point of view. And that – thanks to a particular video camera in the upper part of the dashboard the driver can hold online lessons, as long as the car is stopped obviously. There are also infrared cameras on the roof and they capture the movements of the front occupants and their body language in order to activate the gesture functions.

Another novelty that Mercedes-Benz has included in the multimedia system is the MBUX Entertainment Plus package, which has a 5G communication module for downloading content from the Mercedes Me connect platform and also from third parties. As a result, applications such as TikTok, the Angry Birds game, the Webex collaboration platform, the Zoom office app (for making video calls), the web browser or the SYNC 6 entertainment portal are available.

Psychedelic lights

Below the central screen, which is used to manage the multimedia system, there is a thin horizontal surface with buttons that are used to access more or less basic functions such as the volume of the audio system, changing between driving modes, activating or deactivating the four arrows or activating/deactivating cameras. And then under there, as usual there is the classic retractable lid which includes the USB socket and a wireless charging surface for phones.

That's not all: Between the dashboard and the windshield there is a light band that goes from side to side and also extends across the doors. Its function is not only decorative: it also serves as a guiding element. For example, it displays information from the parking assistant and blind spot information. And, if you want, it can also work (God forgive whoever invented this thing) as a psychedelic light that follows the rhythm of the music. A disco effect in which the front seats can also participate with the “4D” function which makes the bass resonate with vibrations of the backrest and seat.

The help of artificial intelligence

In short, a hell that is managed with great ease because the new E-Class has an artificial intelligence system that learns the vehicle's usage habits and which comfort systems the occupants use most often (depending, for example, on the time of the day). Then after a while the artificial intelligence influences the ventilation, heating and massage functions of the seats. You can also create self-established or conditioned routines: for example, connect the seat heating and turn the ambient lighting to warm orange if the interior temperature drops below a pre-set limit. So even the famous Energing Comfort is easier to manage. We are talking about that complex of sound functions, massages and coordinated light effects to improve the comfort of the occupants. And here's something new: an anti-nausea program that can help reduce the symptoms of dizziness in passengers typical of car sickness.

Having said that, the super technological new E-Class does not disdain the old and classic finishing elements that determine that particular sensation of quality. Most surfaces are in fact covered with padded plastic or leather (even synthetic has a good touch and look), with well-made stitching and good quality materials. There remain some imperfections from other models of the brand such as the external handles in some places with an angular profile or the not exceptional plastic of the controls found on the doors and which are used to move the seats, check the memories and activate or deactivate heating or ventilation of the seats: they are not very precise and do not make it clear whether they have been operated or not. But they are details because the possibilities for personalizing the interior are endless.

Always very comfortable

And on the road? The new E-Class is above all a classic new generation Mercedes. So very quick, with all the engines, and very comfortable, as long as you don't overdo it with the choice of gigantic rims and low-profile tyres, otherwise you can feel the potholes. The gearbox is lightning fast and the thrust of the electric modules is always felt, to the point of giving a feeling of sportiness that the old E-Class never had. What is also surprising – given the five meters of Berlina – is the entry into corners, which is very fast and immediate: here the four-wheel steering really helps.

All made in Germany

Finally, a word on safety systems and semi-autonomous driving. In the infinite sample there is one unique thing: the pre-safe Impulse Lateral. Here, if the device detects an imminent side impact, it can displace the front occupant by inflating the seat cushions. In short, a further reason for pride for the Germans given that the new E-Class is produced only in the Sindelfingen plant, in Germany.