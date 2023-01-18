Arrive i restyling of the Mercedes CLA Coupe And CLA Shooting Brake in the compact segment, available with electrified engines mild And hybrid plugin and in sports versions AMG 35 and 45 S. The novelties are purely aesthetic, with the unprecedented design of the front and rear while in the passenger compartment makes its debut the new generation of MBUX.

Mercedes CLA Coupe and CLA Shooting Brake 2023

The renewed Mercedes CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake outside are characterized by the new shape of the front apronthe revised radiator grille with star pattern and the new rear diffuser. Added to this is the new design of the LED High Performance headlightsfor the first time as standard, and LED rear lights.

Mercedes CLA 250 and Coupé and Shooting Brake Plug-In

Versions too AMG 35 and 45 S benefit from a visual update aimed at sportiness. Both entry-level models now adopt an AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical slatsa reshaped front apron and a round badge with the AMG emblem.

Three new light alloy wheels are available for the 35 versions: the standard ones, 18-inch 10-spoke black with polished turned surfaces and optional ones from 19” with five double spoke design in matt black with high-gloss turned surfaces or in matt black with high-gloss turned rim flange.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and 45 S 4MATIC+ Coupé

The two 45 S versions, on the other hand, come as standard standard 19-inch wheels in five-twin-spoke design in matt black with high-gloss turned surfaces or, as an option, also in 19-inch five-twin-spoke design in matt black with high-gloss turned rim flange.

Mercedes CLA interior

The highlight of the interior is the independent dual screen with one 7-inch and one 10.25-inch display as standard. Upon request, they are available two 10.25-inch displays with widescreen looks. The steering wheel of the current generation is covered as standard in Nappa leather.

New Mercedes CLA 250 and Shooting Brake Plug-In cockpit

In the passenger compartment we also find new trim elements in dark carbon look, brown open-pore lime wood or brown MICROCUT microfiber (AMG Line only). For the first time with the AMG Line, the heated steering wheel rim.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ front passenger seats

The cockpit of the AMG 35 and 45 S offers new covers for the standard sports seats or for the optional AMG Performance seats. For the first time, the pepper red/black colour for leather seats. As standard we also have the AMG Performance steering wheel with double-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons.

Mercedes CLA infotainment MBUX

The CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake are equipped with the latest generation of MBUX extensionwith a new concept display: lo ‘Classic’ style provides all relevant information for the driver, ‘Sporty’ stands out for the dynamic tachometerwhile viewing ‘discreet’ it limits itself to the most essential elements.

In addition to the three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service) and the seven color worlds, the instrument cluster and center display can be personalized according to the driver’s preferences and the driving situation. The central display offers all previous functions, such as navigation, media, telephone, vehicle, etc. and can be operated comfortably via touchscreen.

Mercedes CLA 250 and Coupé Plug-In cockpit

Apple CarPlay And Android Auto are available in mode Wireless. Both models also have a additional USB-C port and increased USB charging capability. All USB ports are now illuminated.

By activating the online services in the Mercedes me app, the voice assistant Hey Mercedes becomes even more evolved in dialogue and learning. MBUX voice assistant can also explain the functions of the vehicle.

The new audio tour guide’tour guide’initially available in Germany, adds an interesting feature to travel information as part of the MBUX Voice Assistant from Mercedes me. The system interfaces with the approximately 3,400 brown information signs on German motorways.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake cockpit

Together with the latest generation of MBUX, the optional Burmester surround sound system now features the immersive audio experience Dolby Atmos.

Mercedes CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake mild-hybrid engines

The engines petrol and diesel I am entirely electrified and include four-cylinder units with gearboxes 7 or 8-speed DCT automatic standard. Thanks to technology mild hybridthe engines are equipped with an additional on-board power supply a 48 volts which supports the starting cue with 10 kW more power.

Mercedes CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake with mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines

The following engines are offered: CLA 180 136 HP and 230 Nm of torque; CLA 200 163hp and 270 Nm of torque; CLA 220 4MATIC 190 HP (Coupé only), 300 Nm of torque and all-wheel drive; CLA 250 4MATIC 224 HP, 350 Nm of torque and all-wheel drive. On the diesel side: CLA 180 d 116 HP and 280 Nm of torque; CLA 200 d 150 HP and 320 Nm of torque; CLA 220 d 190 HP and 400Nm of torque.

Mercedes CLA plug-in hybrid CLA 250 e

The version is also available with the restyling of the Mercedes CLA CLA 250 and 218hp plug-in and 450 Nm of torque overall. There 15.6 kWh battery insure up to 82 km of travel in electric (WLTP).

New Mercedes CLA 250 and Shooting Brake Plug-In charging

The power of the electric motor has grown by 5 kW and now reaches a power of 80 kW. For recharging, there are still three options: in addition to the 3.7kW standardthe battery can now also be charged with AC as far as 11 kW instead of the previous 7.4 kW and with direct current up to 22 kW (10% to 80% takes about 25 minutes).

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC

For the first time the 35 versions are equipped with a 48 volt electrical system and a belt-driven starter motor. The second generation starter generator acts as a mild hybridproviding a temporary increase in potency of 10kW (14hp) and functions such as sailing and recovery for greater efficiency.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Coupé with MHEV electrified 306 HP engine

The 48-volt technology also increases comfort, as the transitions of the start-stop and sailing functions are almost imperceptible. The powerful and agile four-cylinder turbo engine from 2.0-litre delivers 225 kW (306 hp), variably distributed to all four wheels via the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G gearbox and the AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Street Style

The sportiest CLA 45S 4MATIC+ Coupe and Shooting Brake mount the powerful 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine with 421 HP500 Nm of torque and the 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Coupé AMG Street Style Edition

From an aesthetic point of view, the AMGs are available in a special limited edition AMG Street Style Editionoffered in the Manufaktur paintwork mountain gray magno and the side livery with the AMG logo and AMG motif in the design of the checkered flag.

The AMG Street Style Edition stands on 19-inch AMG light-alloy wheels with five-double spoke design in matt black with polished turned border.

19″ AMG Street Style Edition alloy wheels

As an option there are forged rims 19-inch AMG in cross-spoke design, painted in matt black and with polished turned edge. The brake calipers are painted in red.

Photo Mercedes CLA Coupé and Shooting Brake

